Glamis Proms back on song after six-year gap at Queen Mum’s childhood castle

Glamis Proms are making a return to the historic Angus landmark after a six-year absence.

It is 30 years since the first open-air event drew thousands of music lovers to the lawn of Glamis Castle.

And now Davie Christie, conductor of the Scottish Pops Orchestra, has taken up the mission to breathe new life into the Proms.

Glamis is Scotland’s oldest established Proms event.

In its heyday it pulled in crowds of almost 10,000 music lovers.

And the star line-up down the decades includes singers Elaine Paige, Michael Ball and Susan Boyle, as well as violinist Nicola Benedetti.

August date for Glamis Proms

This year the event aims to attract 3,000 visitors.

Glamis Proms will take place on Saturday August 24 from 5pm.

The crowd will be treated to a new programme featuring performances by local youth groups, highland dancing, Dollar Academy Pipe Band and a concert by the renowned Scottish Pop Orchestra.

The evening will also see the very first performance from the Glamis Proms Chorus.

“The Glamis Proms has always held a special place in the hearts of many,” said Davie Christie.

“It is a very special honour to bring it back this year – and for many years to come.

“We have curated a line-up that blends traditional Scottish performances with contemporary orchestral music, ensuring there’s something for everyone.”

The organisers want to create a festival-like atmosphere on the lawn of the late Queen Mother’s childhood home.

And they hope prom-goers will bring their own picnics to enjoy in the spectacular setting.

Glamis Castle general manager Steven Cumming said: “We are delighted to see the Glamis Proms come back to life.

“Davie’s dedication and passion for the event are truly inspiring, and we wish him every success in re-establishing this traditional event.”

Tickets to attend Glamis Proms are available to purchase online at glamisproms.com