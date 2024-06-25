Glamis Proms back on song after six-year gap at Queen Mum’s childhood castle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Glamis Proms back on song after six-year gap at Queen Mum’s childhood castle

The open-air musical spectacular in the grounds of Glamis Castle was first held in the 1990s.

By Graham Brown
A picnic on the lawn for Glamis Proms. Image: Stephen Welsh
A picnic on the lawn for Glamis Proms. Image: Stephen Welsh

Glamis Proms are making a return to the historic Angus landmark after a six-year absence.

It is 30 years since the first open-air event drew thousands of music lovers to the lawn of Glamis Castle.

And now Davie Christie, conductor of the Scottish Pops Orchestra, has taken up the mission to breathe new life into the Proms.

Susan Boyle at Glamis Proms.
Susan Boyle and Lee Mead performing at Glamis Proms in 2017. Image: DC Thomson

Glamis is Scotland’s oldest established Proms event.

In its heyday it pulled in crowds of almost 10,000 music lovers.

And the star line-up down the decades includes singers Elaine Paige, Michael Ball and Susan Boyle, as well as violinist Nicola Benedetti.

August date for Glamis Proms

This year the event aims to attract 3,000 visitors.

Glamis Proms will take place on Saturday August 24 from 5pm.

The crowd will be treated to a new programme featuring performances by local youth groups, highland dancing, Dollar Academy Pipe Band and a concert by the renowned Scottish Pop Orchestra.

The evening will also see the very first performance from the Glamis Proms Chorus.

“The Glamis Proms has always held a special place in the hearts of many,” said Davie Christie.

“It is a very special honour to bring it back this year – and for many years to come.

“We have curated a line-up that blends traditional Scottish performances with contemporary orchestral music, ensuring there’s something for everyone.”

The organisers want to create a festival-like atmosphere on the lawn of the late Queen Mother’s childhood home.

And they hope prom-goers will bring their own picnics to enjoy in the spectacular setting.

Glamis Proms at Glamis Castle.
Fun at a previous Glamis Prom. Image: Stephen Welsh

Glamis Castle general manager Steven Cumming said: “We are delighted to see the Glamis Proms come back to life.

“Davie’s dedication and passion for the event are truly inspiring, and we wish him every success in re-establishing this traditional event.”

Tickets to attend Glamis Proms are available to purchase online at glamisproms.com

Conversation