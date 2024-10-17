Fatal accident inquiry to examine tragedy at Kinross-shire farm

The sudden death of a Kinross farmer will be the subject of a fatal accident inquiry, the Crown Office has confirmed.

Derek Taylor, 55, died following an accident with a John Deere utility vehicle at Maidenwells Farm, near Rumbling Bridge, on September 18 2022.

The Health and Safety Executive recorded that self-employed Mr Taylor was struck by the moving vehicle.

A formal inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the death will take place at the Dundee Justice Hub on December 12.

A preliminary hearing, to establish how the inquiry will proceed and who will be taking part, will be held on November 21.

Procurator Fiscal Andy Shanks, who leads on death investigations for the Crown Office, said: “The death of Derek Taylor occurred while in the course of his employment, and as such a fatal accident inquiry (FAI) is mandatory.

“The lodging of the First Notice enables FAI proceedings to commence under the direction of the sheriff.

“Mr Taylor’s family will continue to be kept informed of significant developments as court proceedings progress.”

