‘Naive’ Arbroath paedophile jailed for Snapchat breach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

‘Naive’ Arbroath paedophile jailed for Snapchat breach

Christopher Sloan was locked up after admitting using the app which erases chat logs - a direct breach of his strict Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

By Ross Gardiner
Christopher Sloan. Image: Facebook.
Christopher Sloan. Image: Facebook.

An Angus paedophile who broke a strict court order by using Snapchat has been jailed.

Christopher Sloan pled guilty to breaching the Sexual Harm Prevention Order just a fortnight after it was imposed by Forfar Sheriff Court.

He appeared from custody and admitted using the social media app – which deletes communication history automatically – to chat with someone a court had ordered him not to contact just days earlier.

Sloan was previously placed on the sex offenders register after being caught with 14 hours of depraved child abuse footage.

For the breaches, the 29-year-old, of Strathairlie Avenue in Arbroath, was sentenced to four months imprisonment.

Sexual harm prevention order

Sloan previously appeared from custody and admitted breaching special bail conditions on September 13 which had only been imposed three days earlier.

He also admitted breaching the terms of the prevention order which he had been furnished with on September 4.

Chris Sloan. Image: Facebook

That order prohibits Sloan from deleting or concealing any internet usage.

However, his installation and use of Snapchat, which automatically deletes chat logs, amounted to flouting these stringent rules.

Fiscal depute Sam Craib said: “It seems that the accused, while subject to the orders, has contacted the named party via the app Snapchat.

“He engaged in conversation, on one occasion just shy of half an hour.”

Naivety

Sloan’s solicitor Billy Rennie said: “There wasn’t anything nefarious about his contact with that individual – there weren’t any threats.

“He did know in his mind. There had been a misunderstanding.

“There has been an assessment of his capacity previously.

“He accepts there’s a risk of prison today.”

Forfar Sheriff Court

Mr Rennie said: “In some respects the nature of the offences, serious though they are, are perhaps not the worst.

“There seems to be an element of naivety – it’s all a bit naive by him.”

Backdating the sentence to September 16, Sheriff Mark Thorley told Sloan: “There is no alternative but the imposition of a custodial sentence.”

Forfeiture of Sloan’s Samsung mobile phone was also granted by the court.

Perverted offending

In 2022, Sloan pled guilty to possessing sick child abuse material six months after police raided his Arbroath home.

Officers uncovered hundreds of accessible images of some of the most depraved types of child sexual abuse, as well as multiple hours of accessible film.

Police had gained intelligence ahead of the raid that one category A and one category B child abuse image was uploaded online using an email address connected with Sloan’s Facebook account.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Ben Paton
Perth joyrider back behind bars for car keys theft just three days after prison…
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Big Weekend brawler and sex offender's breach
CR0049350, Laura Devlin, Dundee. The official opening of the new Dundee Justice Hub is taking place on Friday. Designed to meet the needs of its users and a modern trauma informed justice system the Dundee Justice Hub will be formally opened on 2 August by the Lord President, Sheriff Principal Gillian Wade KC and the Cabinet Secretary for Justice and Home Affairs and 'first look' inside. Picture Shows; Courtroom 1, Dundee Justice Hub, Quadrant House, Riverside Drive, Dundee, 02nd August 2024. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Fatal accident inquiry to examine tragedy at Kinross-shire farm
Gordon Fraser.
Dundee paedophile declined hospital treatment hours before death in prison
Huong Nguyen was pulled over by police after her dangerous stop on an M90 sliproad
Police dashcam shows nail salon worker's 'extremely dangerous' stop on M90 slip road in…
Caleb Ferguson
Perth murderer caught with knife in public months before Cameron Rae killing
Police at Tulloch Court in Dundee on Saturday.
Dundee pair remanded on attempted murder charges after 'assaults' at Hilltown multi
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Filling station fraudster and pub pursuit
Marc Lannen was on trial at the High Court in Dundee
Dundee man found guilty of baby shaking attempting murder
Kieran Bremner went on trial at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Fife army guardsman put on register for sex attacks on two teenagers