Arbroath paedophile caught after Facebook blunder

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Arbroath paedophile was caught after uploading a graphic picture of a child using an email connected to his Facebook account.

Chris Sloan was arrested after police were given a confidential tip-off by the National Child Abuse Unit.

A search of his Union Street East home by officers recovered a number of devices, including a USB stick, a Micro SD card, a mobile phone and a PlayStation 4.

On the devices, police found hundreds of accessible images of some of the most depraved types of child sexual abuse, as well as multiple hours of accessible film.

14 hours of depraved video

Depute fiscal Lee Corr told Dundee Sheriff Court: “The accused has a number of previous convictions but no pending cases.

“Prior to Monday October 26 2021 confidential intelligence was received by the National Child Abuse Unit that one category A and one category B child abuse image was uploaded using an email address connected with the accused’s Facebook.

“Police were granted a search warrant on October 27.

“The accused was at home when the search commenced.

“A mobile phone, USB stick and a micro SD card were recovered.

“A preview showed indecent images of children on both devices.

“In total, 119 accessible category A images, five inaccessible images and 17 accessible videos were found.

“Of category B, 104 accessible, nine inaccessible, 16 accessible videos and 5 inaccessible videos were found:

“Of category C, 1664 accessible, 59 inaccessible, 15 accessible videos and six inaccessible were found.

“In total there was 14 hours of video.”

Bail granted

The Crown moved for forfeiture of the items.

Sloan, 28, was granted bail ahead of sentencing in May.

He admitted two charges on indictment – that between October 23 2018 and September 1 2020 he took or permitted to be taken or made indecent photographs or pseudo-photographs of children.

He additionally admitted possessing indecent photographs or pseudo-photographs of children on October 27 2020.