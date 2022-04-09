Arbroath paedophile caught after Facebook blunder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Arbroath paedophile caught after Facebook blunder

By Paul Malik
April 9 2022, 8.30am Updated: April 9 2022, 8.57am
An Arbroath paedophile was caught after uploading a graphic picture of a child using an email connected to his Facebook account.

Chris Sloan was arrested after police were given a confidential tip-off by the National Child Abuse Unit.

A search of his Union Street East home by officers recovered a number of devices, including a USB stick, a Micro SD card, a mobile phone and a PlayStation 4.

On the devices, police found hundreds of accessible images of some of the most depraved types of child sexual abuse, as well as multiple hours of accessible film.

14 hours of depraved video

Depute fiscal Lee Corr told Dundee Sheriff Court: “The accused has a number of previous convictions but no pending cases.

“Prior to Monday October 26 2021 confidential intelligence was received by the National Child Abuse Unit that one category A and one category B child abuse image was uploaded using an email address connected with the accused’s Facebook.

“Police were granted a search warrant on October 27.

“The accused was at home when the search commenced.

“A mobile phone, USB stick and a micro SD card were recovered.

“A preview showed indecent images of children on both devices.

“In total, 119 accessible category A images, five inaccessible images and 17 accessible videos were found.

“Of category B, 104 accessible, nine inaccessible, 16 accessible videos and 5 inaccessible videos were found:

“Of category C, 1664 accessible, 59 inaccessible, 15 accessible videos and six inaccessible were found.

“In total there was 14 hours of video.”

Bail granted

The Crown moved for forfeiture of the items.

Sloan, 28, was granted bail ahead of sentencing in May.

He admitted two charges on indictment – that between October 23 2018 and September 1 2020 he took or permitted to be taken or made indecent photographs or pseudo-photographs of children.

He additionally admitted possessing indecent photographs or pseudo-photographs of children on October 27 2020.

