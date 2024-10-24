Dundee child killer Luke Pirie left violent voicemail for Perthshire woman

A convicted child killer sent a menacing voicemail to his partner’s sister, threatening to “smash her f***ing face in”.

Luke Pirie admitted sending the sinister message in the early hours of August 20 this year.

The 31-year-old was jailed in 2017 for killing two-year-old Harlow Edwards as he sped through Coupar Angus.

At the time, the High Court in Edinburgh heard how before the collision, he had sent off a string of angry texts and made phone calls to his then-girlfriend.

Pirie appeared at Perth Sheriff Court on Wednesday and admitted sending a voice note that was “grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character”.

The court heard it was part of a series of drunken messages he fired off from an address in Noble Avenue, Invergowrie.

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC ordered him to carry out unpaid work and told him: “Your record is unenviable.”

‘I apologise, I was drunk’

Fiscal depute Elizabeth Hodgson, prosecuting, said: “The complainer in this case is the sister of the accused’s partner.

“The accused contacted her multiple times in the early hours, in relation to her sister.

“He shouted and swore at her.”

She said: “The accused left 10 voice notes in total.

“As he left the messages, he appeared to become more irate and further under the influence of alcohol.”

In one message he told the woman: “I’ll smash your f***ing face in if you talk to (his partner) again.”

Ms Hodgson said the messages were reported to police.

When officers traced him, he told them: “I apologise, I was drunk.”

Solicitor Linda Clark said all three had since made up.

“On this occasion, he had consumed alcohol and became angry with the complainer.

“He then stupidly made the calls and messages.”

Ms Clark said her client had been diagnosed with ADHD.

“That can cause someone to act impulsively without thinking first of the consequences.

“He is now holding down some part-time work and also works for a voluntary group at a church in Dundee, which he says significantly helps with his mental health issues.”

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC told Pirie: “You have acknowledged the serious nature of this offence and I note that you have expressed remorse but your record is unenviable.”

Pirie, of Broughty Ferry Road, Dundee, was ordered to carry out 100 hours unpaid work, within six months.

Coupar Angus tragedy

It was Pirie’s jealous rage that led to the tragedy in October 2016.

He sped towards Montrose from Scone to confront his girlfriend, sending her texts and making calls before he tried to overtake a line of cars at Coupar Angus.

Pirie, then of Forfar, lost control car, mounted the pavement and hit three children including two-year-old Harlow, who died at the scene.

He seriously injured other youngsters walking with her.

Pirie was jailed for six years.

In August, he appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court and was handed an unpaid work order for driving while disqualified.

