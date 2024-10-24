Dundee child killer Luke Pirie left violent voicemail for Perthshire woman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee child killer Luke Pirie left violent voicemail for Perthshire woman

Luke Pirie, jailed for killing Harlow Edwards, 2, in 2017, admitted sending the sinister message in the early hours of August 20 this year.

By Jamie Buchan
Luke Pirie
Killer driver Luke Pirie returned to court for a threatening voice note.

A convicted child killer sent a menacing voicemail to his partner’s sister, threatening to “smash her f***ing face in”.

Luke Pirie admitted sending the sinister message in the early hours of August 20 this year.

The 31-year-old was jailed in 2017 for killing two-year-old Harlow Edwards as he sped through Coupar Angus.

At the time, the High Court in Edinburgh heard how before the collision, he had sent off a string of angry texts and made phone calls to his then-girlfriend.

Pirie appeared at Perth Sheriff Court on Wednesday and admitted sending a voice note that was “grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character”.

The court heard it was part of a series of drunken messages he fired off from an address in Noble Avenue, Invergowrie.

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC ordered him to carry out unpaid work and told him: “Your record is unenviable.”

‘I apologise, I was drunk’

Fiscal depute Elizabeth Hodgson, prosecuting, said: “The complainer in this case is the sister of the accused’s partner.

“The accused contacted her multiple times in the early hours, in relation to her sister.

“He shouted and swore at her.”

She said: “The accused left 10 voice notes in total.

“As he left the messages, he appeared to become more irate and further under the influence of alcohol.”

In one message he told the woman: “I’ll smash your f***ing face in if you talk to (his partner) again.”

Ms Hodgson said the messages were reported to police.

When officers traced him, he told them: “I apologise, I was drunk.”

Perth Sheriff Court

Solicitor Linda Clark said all three had since made up.

“On this occasion, he had consumed alcohol and became angry with the complainer.

“He then stupidly made the calls and messages.”

Ms Clark said her client had been diagnosed with ADHD.

“That can cause someone to act impulsively without thinking first of the consequences.

“He is now holding down some part-time work and also works for a voluntary group at a church in Dundee, which he says significantly helps with his mental health issues.”

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC told Pirie: “You have acknowledged the serious nature of this offence and I note that you have expressed remorse but your record is unenviable.”

Pirie, of Broughty Ferry Road, Dundee, was ordered to carry out 100 hours unpaid work, within six months.

Coupar Angus tragedy

It was Pirie’s jealous rage that led to the tragedy in October 2016.

He sped towards Montrose from Scone to confront his girlfriend, sending her texts and making calls before he tried to overtake a line of cars at Coupar Angus.

Pirie, then of Forfar, lost control car, mounted the pavement and hit three children including two-year-old Harlow, who died at the scene.

He seriously injured other youngsters walking with her.

Tragic toddler Harlow Edwards.

Pirie was jailed for six years.

In August, he appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court and was handed an unpaid work order for driving while disqualified.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

