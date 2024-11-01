Twice-busted Perth heroin dealer jailed after ‘playing last ace in his hand’

A dealer twice caught running a heroin supply operation from his Perth home has been jailed.

Andrew Townsley was told by a sheriff: “You have played the last ace in your hand.”

The 39-year-old was first busted when police arrived at his home armed with a search warrant on July 8 2021.

They found his living room set up for weighing out heroin into foil wraps, as well as tell-tale messages on his mobile.

Perth Sheriff Court heard Townsley’s Cross Street flat was raided again on October 25 that year.

Officers seized more heroin, phones and paraphernalia.

Asked for one last chance

Solicitor Bethany Downham, defending, urged the court to give her client another chance to avoid jail.

The court heard he had not complied with a community payback order imposed for the July 2021 offence and had failed to attend some appointments.

“It’s fair to say this isn’t a great report,” Ms Downham said.

“He attributes his absence to an illness. He was regularly attending at his doctor because of a virus.

“He was extremely unwell and couldn’t even walk down the street to the pharmacy.”

She said: “I would ask the court for one last opportunity to show that he can engage.”

Sheriff Lindsay Foulis said: “It seems that Mr Townsley picks up engagement and puts it down when he likes.

“This is a situation where I have someone who has a significant criminal record.

“He was concerned in the supply of a class A drug in July 2021.

“And little over three months later, he is again engaged in the supply of heroin.”

‘Your luck has run out’

The court heard how police descended on Townsley’s flat just before 6pm on October 25 2021.

He was in the bedroom when police rushed in.

Investigators found a black bag packed with beer and “brown substances”.

They seized £160 cash, scales and phones.

Prosecutor Stephanie Paterson said there were incriminating text messages from customers asked for “H” – referring to heroin – and arranging meeting points.

Just over £130 worth of heroin was recovered by police over the two visits.

Sheriff Foulis told Townsley, now of Kestrel Way: “One might take the view that you were extremely fortunate to be made subject to a community payback order (for the July 2021 incident).

“I am afraid you have played the last ace in your hand.

“In my view, your luck has run out.”

He jailed Townsley for 10 months.

