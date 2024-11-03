Human trafficker fined after vanishing from Perthshire home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Human trafficker fined after vanishing from Perthshire home

A jury heard how Remus Groza paid migrant workers a pound a day and forced them to live in squalor on a diet of potatoes.

By Jamie Buchan
Remus Groza
Remus Groza at Perth Sheriff Court.

A convicted human trafficker hunted by authorities after vanishing from his Perthshire home was eventually caught at a police traffic stop.

Gangmaster Remus Groza has been monitored since his conviction following a trial in 2019.

A jury heard how he paid workers just a pound a day and forced them to live in squalor on a diet of potatoes.

The father-of-four was ordered to carry out unpaid work – “poetic justice,” according to the sheriff – but was also made subject to a rare Trafficking and Exploitation Prevention Order (TEPO).

It aims to protect the public by banning Groza from providing accommodation to anyone other than close family, as well as monitoring his whereabouts.

Perth Sheriff Court heard how police lost track of Groza after he flew to Romania.

They turned up at his registered address in Rattray, Blairgowrie, and found new occupants in the flat.

He was only found weeks later when he was pulled over by traffic police.

Possessions seized by council

Groza returned to the dock and pled guilty to failing to comply with the requirements of his TEPO by failing to tell authorities about a change of address within 48 hours, between September 23 and October 23 last year.

Fiscal depute Stuart Duncan, prosecuting, said: “On June 30 2021, information was received by Police Scotland that the accused was re-entering the UK at Edinburgh Airport.”

Remus Groza.
Remus Groza returned to Perth Sheriff Court to admit a breach of his order.

When he landed, he gave his registered address at a flat in Taypark Place, Rattray.

“Police attended at the address on July 4 2021 and Mr Groza was shown a copy of the order, the requirements of which were reiterated to him.”

Mr Duncan said: “In April 2023, management of the accused was passed to the divisional serious and organised crime team.

“They ascertained that the accused had not been seen since the police visit to the address in July 2021.

“Officers attended on April 27 2023. There were new occupants there who had no knowledge of the accused.”

Groza’s victims were kept in squalid conditions at a house in Perth’s Rannoch Road.

Further investigations found Groza had earlier abandoned the property and his possessions were collected by the council in November 2022.

The court heard Groza had gone to Romania after his mother died but came back to the UK in September 2023.

The fiscal depute said: “On October 23 2023, the accused was stopped by road traffic officers.

“They became aware that he was subject to this order.”

When arrested, Groza confirmed he was now living with his family at Causewayend, Coupar Angus.

“He openly admitted he failed to notify police,” said Mr Duncan.

An inadvertent oversight

Solicitor Linda Clark, defending, said her client had been complying with bail conditions since his arrest.

“He is required to sign on at a police station every week.

“He has done that. If he was someone who was trying to evade authorities, he wouldn’t be showing up there every Friday.”

The court heard Groza is now working as a delivery driver on a zero hours contract.

“Mr Groza apologies to the court,” Ms Clark said.

“He has been careful throughout with this order.”

Perth Sheriff Court.

She said her client had simply forgotten to notify police about his new address.

“This was not deliberate,” she said. “It was an inadvertent oversight.”

Sheriff Derek Reekie told Groza: “These are clearly very serious requirements.

“But I do take account there has been no previous breach and you have complied with everything since.

“There was no suggestion this was to allow other offences to be perpetrated.”

He said: “The whole purpose of these orders is to offer the public protection through monitoring.

“In these particular circumstances, I will deal with this by way of a financial penalty.”

Groza was fined £900.

The court heard his prevention order expires in January.

Lured by promise of better future

Jurors found Groza guilty of transporting two men from Glasgow Airport and harbouring them in Perth before taking them to surrounding farms for work.

He over-charged the duo for rent, utilities and transport under the Human Trafficking and Exploitation (Scotland) Act 2015.

The men had been promised jobs which would give them a better future but they said they realised they were being exploited when given squalid shared accommodation in Perth.

They had no bedding in the flat in the city’s Rannoch Road and Groza made large deductions from their wages to cover accommodation and transport costs.

The two men said they were left with the equivalent of around £1 per day for doing full-time agricultural work and could not afford to eat anything other than potatoes.

The prevention order was put in place for three years but later extended to the maximum five.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Jason Sturrock
One-punch assault in Perthshire town 'could have been catastrophic'
Sheriff Alastair Carmichael
Dundee sheriff tells how technology – and humour – is keeping him in court…
David Bilson
Driver smashed BMW into Ladybank house then dragged police officer onto road
Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.
Sheriff says Angus woman's death at Ninewells 'not in vain'
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — TK Maxx de-tagger and uni ball embezzler
Sig Sauer logo
Offshore worker 'naughty boy' tried to order gun to Dundee address
Edinburgh High Court sign
Blairgowrie van thief tried to kill owner after he was caught
Mohammad Rashid
Hit-and-run death driver given unpaid work and banned
Lennon McAlpine
Jail for Fife Buckfast thief who attacked shop workers and fractured stranger's skull
Andrew Townsley
Twice-busted Perth heroin dealer jailed after 'playing last ace in his hand'