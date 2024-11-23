Jilted ex-husband hid in Angus shed in bid to woo back wife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jilted ex-husband hid in Angus shed in bid to woo back wife

Max Petrie admitted engaging in a course of abusive behaviour towards his ex-wife between 2021 and July 2024.

By Ross Gardiner
Forfar Sheriff Court
The bizarre crime was outlined at Forfar Sheriff Court.

A jilted Angus ex-husband hid in his former wife’s shed in a desperate bid to rekindle their relationship years after they had separated.

Fiscal depute Sam Craib explained to Forfar Sheriff Court that Max Petrie and the woman had married in 2002 but split in 2021.

In May this year, he entered her shed, sat and waited for her return from work, before repeatedly asking to resume their relationship.

Mr Craib said: “She was at work and returned home at the normal time of 5pm.

“While walking down the path, she became aware there was something in her shed due to noises from within.

“She made her way to the shed and discovered the accused sitting there waiting for her to return.

“He made repeated comments about getting back together.

“She said this happened on more than one occasion.”

‘Tell her to get out of town’

Petrie had already, in January 2024, followed the woman around the streets of Forfar on his bicycle, shouting questions towards her.

In July he went to her home and loudly banged the door, calling into the letterbox.

His terrified ex-partner paused her TV to try to convince Petrie no-one was home.

When a neighbour asked if everything was alright, he replied: “Just stay out of it.”

He then told the neighbour: “Tell her to get out of town.”

Petrie, of Cotton of Lownie near Forfar, previously admitted engaging in a course of abusive behaviour towards his ex-wife between 2021 and July 2024.

The 57-year-old admitted repeatedly phoning, messaging and texting her in a bid to rekindle their relationship and refusing to desist when asked.

Worrying social work report

Solicitor Nick Whelan said: “His only previous convictions are road traffic matters.

“I’ve spoken to him at length, he has to accept it’s come to an end.”

Sheriff Mark Moir KC noted the social work report prepared for sentencing explained Petrie did not grasp the severity or impact of his offending

He said: “Mr Petrie, you have subjected your ex-wife to a long course of harassment over a period of time.”

The sheriff made a non-harassment order to protect Petrie’s victim for five years and ordered him to complete 120 hours of unpaid work.

