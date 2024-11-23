Jilted ex-husband hid in Angus shed in bid to woo back wife

A jilted Angus ex-husband hid in his former wife’s shed in a desperate bid to rekindle their relationship years after they had separated.

Fiscal depute Sam Craib explained to Forfar Sheriff Court that Max Petrie and the woman had married in 2002 but split in 2021.

In May this year, he entered her shed, sat and waited for her return from work, before repeatedly asking to resume their relationship.

Mr Craib said: “She was at work and returned home at the normal time of 5pm.

“While walking down the path, she became aware there was something in her shed due to noises from within.

“She made her way to the shed and discovered the accused sitting there waiting for her to return.

“He made repeated comments about getting back together.

“She said this happened on more than one occasion.”

‘Tell her to get out of town’

Petrie had already, in January 2024, followed the woman around the streets of Forfar on his bicycle, shouting questions towards her.

In July he went to her home and loudly banged the door, calling into the letterbox.

His terrified ex-partner paused her TV to try to convince Petrie no-one was home.

When a neighbour asked if everything was alright, he replied: “Just stay out of it.”

He then told the neighbour: “Tell her to get out of town.”

Petrie, of Cotton of Lownie near Forfar, previously admitted engaging in a course of abusive behaviour towards his ex-wife between 2021 and July 2024.

The 57-year-old admitted repeatedly phoning, messaging and texting her in a bid to rekindle their relationship and refusing to desist when asked.

Worrying social work report

Solicitor Nick Whelan said: “His only previous convictions are road traffic matters.

“I’ve spoken to him at length, he has to accept it’s come to an end.”

Sheriff Mark Moir KC noted the social work report prepared for sentencing explained Petrie did not grasp the severity or impact of his offending

He said: “Mr Petrie, you have subjected your ex-wife to a long course of harassment over a period of time.”

The sheriff made a non-harassment order to protect Petrie’s victim for five years and ordered him to complete 120 hours of unpaid work.

