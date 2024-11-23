Louis Moult: How Dundee United can beat Rangers – by a man who knows

Louis Moult insists he ALWAYS fancies his chances of rippling the net against Rangers as he seeks to continue his fine scoring record against both sides of the Glasgow divide.

Moult, 32, has established himself as a man for the big occasion, finding the net eight times in 19 appearances against the Gers and Celtic during his career in Scottish football.

Those include a stunning double in the League Cup semi-final against the Light Blues in December 2017, sealing a 2-0 triumph for the Steelmen and writing Moult’s name in claret-and-amber folklore.

He bagged a brace against the Hoops as Motherwell claimed a shock 2-1 win at Parkhead in 2015.

Now back in contention for Dundee United, there can be few better players Jim Goodwin could call upon from the bench in Govan, if looking for proven pedigree.

“I’ve scored a few against Rangers, at Ibrox and at Hampden,” said Moult.

“I’ve found myself a knack of scoring in big games against big teams in the past. I have four against Rangers and four against Celtic, so I like those games!

“I’ve always backed myself and I’ve proved I can score in them.”

Moult: It’s just 11 vs 11

Moult reckons that belief should be replicated throughout the United side, emphasising that there is nothing to fear from a Rangers side trailing Celtic and Aberdeen by nine points.

Indeed, he has echoed Jim Goodwin’s message that United can turn the demanding home fans against their side with a solid start – and build from there.

“When you go to these places it’s the first 15 minutes that really count,” continued Moult. “You need to get off to a good start.

“You want to turn their fans against their own players and put a bit of pressure on them; make them make mistakes.

“That’s not easy because they’re good players – but if they do misplace a few passes and there are some groans, we need to capitalise on it.

“Ultimately, they’re the same as us. Football players. The only difference is they’re playing for Rangers and we’re playing for Dundee United.

“When you’re out there on the pitch, that only a badge. I certainly don’t see them as a bigger club than us. It’s 11 men against 11 men – and I think that’s the attitude you should have in these games.”

How ready is Moult to feature?

Moult’s involvement is likely to be restricted to a cameo; an impactful 20 minutes-or-so from the bench.

The ex-Motherwell hero has been absent since taking a nasty bang to the knee against Kilmarnock on September 28. It was initially thought that the issue was a minor impact injury – perhaps a couple of weeks on the sidelines.

However, discussing the extent of the setback for the first time, Moult has revealed that he suffered a fracture.

“When I took a hit against Killie in the last couple of minutes, I didn’t think I would be (out) too long,” he continued. “But the scan showed up a little fracture in my knee. That needed rest to heal itself.

“And I’m TERRIBLE at resting up.

“It was a case of elevating it, putting ice on it and trying not to lose my head!

“Honestly, I tried to come back a bit too early. I was eager to push it and get back sooner.

“But I’ve done a bit last week, and more this week. So, hopefully that’s me ready to come back properly now.”

Point proven

The injury blow could barely have come at a more frustrating point for Moult, having finally broken into the starting line-up, notching two goals in the process.

However, the experienced frontman has sought to accentuate the positives, taking satisfaction from the fact he proved – almost two years on from his prior Premiership goal – that he could still cut it at the top level in Scotland.

Moult added: “I remember saying to my wife when I got the knock, that I was glad I’d at least played and scored. It showed I’m still here.

“My mentality has never changed. It was about getting on the pitch and doing the business. I’ve proved I am still knocking on the door and can do it in the Premiership.”