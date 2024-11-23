Fife ‘wonky lights’ town adds another string to festive bow with unusual nativity play

A Fife town renowned for its “wonky” Christmas lights is adding another string to its festive bow – a nativity play in the ruins of an abbey.

Lindores Abbey Distillery is relaunching the once-famous Newburgh event, which features a host of live animals.

They will be accompanied by a talented amateur cast of children and adults and a group of accomplished musicians.

Rehearsals are well under way with new director Chris Williams.

The story unfolds as the audience mingles with the characters at a street market in the distillery courtyard.

It then moves to Bethlehem, the inn and the shepherds tending their sheep in the abbey ruins.

And it concludes in a large marquee situated in the abbey grounds.

Newburgh nativity play is Christmas tradition

Chris said: “It’s a privilege to be directing this talented group and we are very much looking forward to bringing this age-old story to life for a modern audience.”

The distillery sits opposite the ruined Lindores Abbey, which ceased operating in 1559.

And distillery director Helen McKenzie Smith said they were delighted to host the nativity.

She added: “We’re excited to help revive a Christmas tradition that has long been loved by the people of Fife and beyond.”

Complimentary hot drinks and mince pies will be served before each of the five performances and the distillery bar will be open afterwards.

How to get tickets

The first Newburgh nativity play performance takes place on Friday December 20 at 7pm. Doors open at 6pm.

Other performances take place on December 21 and 22, at 4pm and 7pm.

Tickets costing £11 for adults and £5.50 for under 16s can be bought on the Nativity website.

Further information is available on the Fife Nativity Play Facebook page.