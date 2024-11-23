Fife ‘wonky lights’ town adds another string to festive bow with unusual nativity play

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife ‘wonky lights’ town adds another string to festive bow with unusual nativity play

The performance in the grounds of the ruined Lindores Abbey features adults, children and animals.

By Claire Warrender
A scene from a previous Newburgh nativity play.
A Fife town renowned for its “wonky” Christmas lights is adding another string to its festive bow – a nativity play in the ruins of an abbey.

Lindores Abbey Distillery is relaunching the once-famous Newburgh event, which features a host of live animals.

They will be accompanied by a talented amateur cast of children and adults and a group of accomplished musicians.

Live animals and a cast of amateur actors are involved in the Newburgh nativity.
Rehearsals are well under way with new director Chris Williams.

The story unfolds as the audience mingles with the characters at a street market in the distillery courtyard.

It then moves to Bethlehem, the inn and the shepherds tending their sheep in the abbey ruins.

And it concludes in a large marquee situated in the abbey grounds.

Newburgh nativity play is Christmas tradition

Chris said: “It’s a privilege to be directing this talented group and we are very much looking forward to bringing this age-old story to life for a modern audience.”

The distillery sits opposite the ruined Lindores Abbey, which ceased operating in 1559.

And distillery director Helen McKenzie Smith said they were delighted to host the nativity.

She added: “We’re excited to help revive a Christmas tradition that has long been loved by the people of Fife and beyond.”

Complimentary hot drinks and mince pies will be served before each of the five performances and the distillery bar will be open afterwards.

How to get tickets

The first Newburgh nativity play performance takes place on Friday December 20 at 7pm. Doors open at 6pm.

Other performances take place on December 21 and 22, at 4pm and 7pm.

Tickets costing £11 for adults and £5.50 for under 16s can be bought on the Nativity website.

Further information is available on the Fife Nativity Play Facebook page.

