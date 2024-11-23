Sam Stanton injury latest as Neill Collins talks Raith Rovers’ slow-start remedy and head-knock recoveries

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sam Stanton injury latest as Neill Collins talks Raith Rovers’ slow-start remedy and head-knock recoveries

The statistics prove how important the midfielder is to the Stark's Park outfit.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers midfielder Sam Stanton.
Raith Rovers midfielder Sam Stanton. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

Raith Rovers could welcome back the talismanic Sam Stanton for their clash with Hamilton Accies after receiving good news on two other key players.

Stanton has been forced to sit out the last two matches due to a hamstring issue.

It was something which also kept the 30-year-old sidelined for six weeks earlier in the campaign.

A further groin complaint means the midfielder has made just ten appearances this season out of a possible 19.

Sam Stanton makes a heart symbol with his hands as he celebrates scoring for Raith Rovers.
Sam Stanton scored eight times for Raith last season. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

The midfielder was regarded as one of the best players in the Championship last term and his absence has been keenly felt by the Stark’s Park side.

Of the nine games he has sat out, Rovers have won just one.

He could make a return to the squad for the trip to Lanarkshire, however, with Jack Hamilton and Lewis Stevenson definitely fit after being substituted with head knocks against Morton last weekend.

“Sam’s close, yes,” manager Neill Collins told Courier Sport. “So Sam comes into our thoughts this week.

“Jack and Lewis should both be okay. Both have trained all week, which has been good, and Lewis just had a black eye after the Morton game.

“Jack had stitches, so it’s just something that you hope that he doesn’t get banged on again. But he’ll be fine.”

‘Trying to address those areas’

Last Saturday’s 3-2 defeat to Morton was the first home defeat for Collins since his appointment in September.

However, Rovers have lost four out of the five away games so far during the new manager’s tenure.

What is certain is they cannot afford to lose another goal after just five minutes as they have done against Morton and in the preceding 1-1 draw with Partick Thistle.

“We’ve been pretty good, generally, in setting a good tone,” said Collins of his team’s starts to games. “But we’ve lost two goals in the first five minutes in the past two weeks.

Raith Rovers pair Paul Hanlon and Euan Murray look devastated by Morton's injury-time winner.
Paul Hanlon (left) and Euan Murray (right) cannot believe Morton’s injury-time winner. Image: Alan Harvey / SNS Group.

“You could see that there was just a little bit of a lack of edge to the game from us last weekend and we got punished.

“That’s something that is well within our control and I thought the team did fantastic to come back.

“But Morton heavily punished us with three goals.

“Again, that’s something that we need to look at – why are we not capitalising on games where we’re far and away the stronger team.

“So this week we’ve been looking at trying to address those areas.”

