Raith Rovers fitness update on key duo after head knocks in Morton defeat

Raith Rovers are hopeful that both Jack Hamilton and Lewis Stevenson will be prove their fitness in time for this weekend’s trip to face Hamilton Accies.

Both had to be substituted with head knocks during Saturday’s topsy-turvy 3-2 defeat at home to Morton.

Hamilton suffered a sickening clash with Jack Baird in the final seconds of the first-half, with the home side angered by referee Dan McFarlane’s failure to immediately stop play.

The Rovers hitman required lengthy treatment on the pitch and looked dazed as he was helped to the dressing room at the interval.

Blood was clearly visible and manager Neill Collins reported after the game that the 24-year-old had stitches inserted in a nasty cut.

It is understood the former Livingston marksman needed five sutures to close the wound.

He will be closely monitored in accordance with the concussion protocols in place to protect players.

Meanwhile, Stevenson was also floored following a clash of heads in the second-half.

And, after initially playing on following treatment, the veteran was replaced by Euan Murray with 15 minutes remaining.

Optimistic

Courier Sport understands the former Hibernian stalwart has been left with a black eye but no lasting effects from the incident.

The Stark’s Park outfit are optimistic both will be available for the crucial clash with Hamilton on Saturday.

Despite crashing to their frustrating last-gasp defeat against Morton, Raith actually moved above Accies on goal difference following the Lanarkshire side’s 5-1 hammering from Partick Thistle.

Should striker Hamilton fail to recover in time for this weekend’s encounter, Rovers will be heartened by the performance of Cody David as a substitute against Morton.

The former Everton trainee was introduced for Finlay Pollock in the 58th minute and instantly troubled the ‘Ton defence with his strength, pace and physicality.

It was just a third outing for the ex-Accrington Stanley marksman since he joined on a short-term deal last month.

All indications are his fitness is improving rapidly and supporters were given a glimpse of the hold-up play and aerial ability he will bring to the side.

“Cody coming on was a huge positive for the day,” said Collins when reflecting on the disappointment of the Morton defeat.

“I thought he was a real handful and showed some of the traits that we need, in terms of real physicality and ability to win those duels that we’re talking about.”