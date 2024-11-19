Raith Rovers fitness update on key duo after head knocks in Morton defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raith Rovers fitness update on key duo after head knocks in Morton defeat

Jack Hamilton and Lewis Stevenson both had to be substituted in Saturday's 3-2 loss.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers striker Jack Hamilton receives treatment for a head knock against Morton.
Raith Rovers striker Jack Hamilton receives treatment for a head knock against Morton. Image: Alan Harvey / SNS Group.

Raith Rovers are hopeful that both Jack Hamilton and Lewis Stevenson will be prove their fitness in time for this weekend’s trip to face Hamilton Accies.

Both had to be substituted with head knocks during Saturday’s topsy-turvy 3-2 defeat at home to Morton.

Hamilton suffered a sickening clash with Jack Baird in the final seconds of the first-half, with the home side angered by referee Dan McFarlane’s failure to immediately stop play.

The Rovers hitman required lengthy treatment on the pitch and looked dazed as he was helped to the dressing room at the interval.

Jack Hamilton ends up in the net as a Morton defender hooks his header away despite the ball appearing to have crossed the line.
Jack Hamilton (right) looked to have scored for Raith Rovers against Morton but the goal was not given. Image: Alan Harvey / SNS Group.

Blood was clearly visible and manager Neill Collins reported after the game that the 24-year-old had stitches inserted in a nasty cut.

It is understood the former Livingston marksman needed five sutures to close the wound.

He will be closely monitored in accordance with the concussion protocols in place to protect players.

Meanwhile, Stevenson was also floored following a clash of heads in the second-half.

And, after initially playing on following treatment, the veteran was replaced by Euan Murray with 15 minutes remaining.

Optimistic

Courier Sport understands the former Hibernian stalwart has been left with a black eye but no lasting effects from the incident.

The Stark’s Park outfit are optimistic both will be available for the crucial clash with Hamilton on Saturday.

Despite crashing to their frustrating last-gasp defeat against Morton, Raith actually moved above Accies on goal difference following the Lanarkshire side’s 5-1 hammering from Partick Thistle.

Should striker Hamilton fail to recover in time for this weekend’s encounter, Rovers will be heartened by the performance of Cody David as a substitute against Morton.

The former Everton trainee was introduced for Finlay Pollock in the 58th minute and instantly troubled the ‘Ton defence with his strength, pace and physicality.

Cody David wins the ball in the air against Morton.
Cody David made a big impression during his cameo appearance against Morton. Image: Alan Harvey / SNS Group.

It was just a third outing for the ex-Accrington Stanley marksman since he joined on a short-term deal last month.

All indications are his fitness is improving rapidly and supporters were given a glimpse of the hold-up play and aerial ability he will bring to the side.

“Cody coming on was a huge positive for the day,” said Collins when reflecting on the disappointment of the Morton defeat.

“I thought he was a real handful and showed some of the traits that we need, in terms of real physicality and ability to win those duels that we’re talking about.”

