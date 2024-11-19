Perth’s Bunker bar to have new tapas menu and big-screen TV in £100k revamp

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth’s Bunker bar to have new tapas menu and big-screen TV in £100k revamp

But the venue's famous golf and Formula One simulators will be removed.

By Chloe Burrell
Colin Bell.
Colin Bell is renovating The Bunker on South Street. Image: Chloe Burrell/DC Thomson

A Perth restaurant and bar is undergoing a massive renovation.

The Bunker Lounge and Bar on South Street will soon offer a new menu, with owner Colin Bell looking to put a greater emphasis on food selection.

The former bank building, which was opened as The Bunker in September 2019, originally featured two golf simulators and a pair of Formula One racing simulators.

These have now been removed, with Colin looking to include more seating in the space and also expand the kitchen to support the new food offering.

The Bunker in Perth.
The golf and Formula One simulators are gone. Image: Colin Bell
The Bunker in Perth.
More seating will be added. Image: Colin Bell

Colin, 48, told The Courier that nearly £100,000 has been invested in the refurbishment.

He said: “We’re looking to put a massive investment in the place.

“It’s not quite £100,000 but once everything is done it probably will be.

“One of the big things is that it’s still got the old bank windows.

“They’re single-pane and as soon as you warm the place up the heat goes straight out.

“What we’re going to do is build them up like a proper bar and restaurant and triple-glaze all the windows.

“The kitchen is going to expand and it’s going to go into the current ladies toilets.

“The ladies toilets are moving to the very back of the room and that’s going to increase from three cubicles to five.

Perth restaurant and bar to undergo renovation

“A big TV will be put up through the back and we’re going to bring back Chesterfield sofas and add a couple more coffee tables.

“We’ve also ordered some cask whisky barrels from Tullibardine and we’ll place some stools round them.

“There will be a ledge along the window facing out to Canal Crescent where you’ll be able to sit and look out.

The Bunker in Perth.
A Tullibardine cask barrel. Colin Bell
The Bunker in Perth.
A Spanish tapas menu will be introduced at the restaurant. Image: Colin Bell

“It will the same at the old golf bay because there’s no simulators at all now.

“We are predominantly now a bar and restaurant.

“Good food, good wine and beer.”

The bar used to sell curries provided by local Indian eatery Tabla.

But Colin has now decided to make a change, introducing a Spanish tapas menu.

Bunker Lounge and Bar has ‘had to evolve’

“We ran the tapas menu for three months and it went phenomenally well,” Colin said.

“Folk were raving about it but unfortunately, with the kitchen being so small and coming into the busy period, it wasn’t sustainable to do it.

“As soon as we open the big kitchen, we’re going to implement the tapas back in because it was so popular.

“We’ve also been playing with our wine selection.

“We’ve always had good wine but we’re just trying to make them a little bit better and classier.

“It seems to be going down really well.”

Colin said the simulators weren’t taking the money he thought they would.

He added: “Opening this place was never about the food – it was always about the simulators.

“But it’s not worked in Perth and we’ve had to evolve by going with the food element.”

The restaurant will be closed for at least two weeks in January, with Colin hoping to reopen by the end of the month.

