5 things you need to know about Rangers vs Dundee United

The Tangerines head west with high hopes.

Rangers emerged as narrow winners when these sides met at Tannadice
Rangers emerged as narrow winners when these sides met at Tannadice. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Dundee United face Rangers on Saturday seeking their first league win at Ibrox for more than 11 years.

Tannadice boss Jim Goodwin has been in bullish mood, urging his side to take advantage of the “negativity” surrounding a Gers side that is currently languishing nine points adrift of Celtic and Aberdeen in the race for the title.

Indeed, a win would see United draw level on points with the Glasgow giants, albeit having played a game more.

Courier Sport sets the scene for the Govan showdown.

The selection dilemmas

The first question is one of shape.

It would seem unlikely that Jim Goodwin will stick with the same strategy that impressively swept Ross County aside at Tannadice.

Purely because a 3-5-2 would leave the Tangerines woefully exposed in wide areas against a team that plays with wingers AND overlapping full-backs.

Glenn Middleton could be an option to return against his old club.
Glenn Middleton could be an option to return against his old club. Image: SNS

A return to the 3-4-3 – which organically becomes a 5-4-1 out of possession – would provide that security while still, in theory, affording opportunities to break. However, that will require better, calmer use of the ball than in recent away games.

That would leave decisions to be made in wide areas. Could Glenn Middleton return to the side? He would certainly provide pace on the break and can largely be trusted to track back on that left wing.

On the right side, Miller Thomson, Kai Fotheringham, Meshack Ubochioma and – depending on who Goodwin wants to play centrally – David Babunski and Luca Stephenson could all be asked to occupy that role.

Louis Moult will provide an intriguing option from the bench, and it will be up to the United gaffer to decide the perfect time to deploy a man who has scored four goals in seven games against Rangers.

3 Rangers danger men

It is perhaps indicative of Rangers’ modest attacking efforts this term – only the joint-sixth top scorers in the league – that a centre-back, John Souttar, has been one of their standout performances.

The former United kid has grown into the role at Ibrox and, as well as producing increasingly impressive defensive showings, he can utilise an excellent range of passing to zip the ball through the lines and start the Gers’ attacks.

His form has continued to the international stage, with Souttar outstanding in recent victories over Croatia and Poland.

John Souttar in action against Dundee United earlier this season
Souttar in action against United earlier this season. Image: SNS

Flying full-backs James Tavernier and Jefte, Nedim Bajrami and Cyriel Dessers – for all he is a divisive figure – all provide real attacking impetus, but Vaclav Cerny has shown a particular aptitude for creating something out of nothing and unpicking tight defences.

It is no secret what the Czech international will seek to do; drift in from the right flank onto his stronger left foot and attempt to whip a shot into the far corner.

However, stopping that is another matter altogether, particularly with Tavernier usually providing a willing decoy – and potent threat himself – on the overlap. Cerny is Rangers’ joint-top scorer in the Premiership with four goals (level with Dessers).

Connor Barron has swiftly established himself as the heartbeat of the Rangers team following his summer move from Aberdeen.

Stopping him from dictating the tempo – feeding Cerny, Bajrami and Dessers – will be crucial if the Tangerines are to impose themselves on the game.

Jim Goodwin, left, gave Connor Barron a chance to cement his place at Aberdeen
Goodwin, left, gave Barron a chance to cement his place at Aberdeen. Image: SNS

However, Goodwin was Barron’s manager at the Dons so, if anyone should have a plan to shackle the playmaker, it’s the United boss.

What Jim Goodwin said

“You need to get a lot of different elements right (to beat Rangers at Ibrox).

“The concentration and discipline out of possession is important. We need to take a lot of confidence from what we did well in the game against them at Tannadice.

Jim Goodwin has no doubts that his Ibrox rookies will handle the test against Rangers
Jim Goodwin has no doubts that his Ibrox rookies will handle the test against Rangers. Image: SNS

“Then you look at what other teams have been able to do to Rangers over the last few months if you get everything right. I thought St Mirren had a lot of success against Rangers at Ibrox and were unlucky not to get a result.

“Hearts, in the last time out against them, were very good; the shape of their team was excellent, and they carried a threat.

“So, we’ve got to go there with a positive mindset, try to frustrate Rangers and, at the same time, impose ourselves and have bravery in possession.”

Head-to-head record against Rangers at Ibrox (last 5 games)

01/04/23: Rangers 2-0 Dundee United (Tillman 38, 55)

17/09/22: Rangers 2-1 Dundee United (Colak 8, 49; L Smith 59)

08/05/22: Rangers 2-0 Dundee United (Tavernier pen 55, Diallo 78)

18/12/21: Rangers 1-0 Dundee United (Tavernier pen 71)

21/02/21: Rangers 4-1 Dundee United (Hagi 35, Kent 38, Aribo 48, Morelos 64; McNulty 68)

Who is the referee?

Don Robertson will be the man with the whistle at Ibrox – having taken charge of the reverse fixture at Tannadice on September 15.

Don Robertson flashes a yellow card at Emmanuel Adegboyega for a challenge on Connor Barron that had Gers fans howling for a red
Don Robertson flashes a yellow card at Emmanuel Adegboyega for a challenge on Connor Barron that had Gers fans howling for a red. Image: SNS

Indeed, he has been no stranger to the Tangerines this term, also overseeing their encounters with Stenhousemuir and St Johnstone. He dished out a red card to Saints striker Adama Sidibeh in the latter.

His most recent on-field assignment was in the Europa Conference League as Pafos of Cyprus defeated Astana 1-0.

Robertson will be assisted by David Roome and Gordon Crawford, with Kevin Clancy leading the VAR team.

