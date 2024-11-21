Dundee United’s ‘most natural finisher’ ready for Rangers as Jim Goodwin provides fitness update on 3 other Tannadice stars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United

Dundee United’s ‘most natural finisher’ ready for Rangers as Jim Goodwin provides fitness update on 3 other Tannadice stars

Louis Moult is ready to play through the pain barrier to feature at Ibrox.

By Alan Temple
Jim Goodwin reckons Louis Moult could have a big say against Rangers
Goodwin reckons Moult could have a big say against Rangers. Image: SNS

Dundee United are set to be boosted by the return of Louis Moult – the club’s “most natural finisher” – for Saturday’s testing trip to face Rangers.

Moult, 31, has been absent since suffering a knock to the knee against Kilmarnock on September 28.

The severity of the injury proved to be far worse than initially feared but, as reported by Courier Sport on Tuesday, the experienced frontman has been back in “modified training” this week.

And boss Jim Goodwin has confirmed that Moult is set to be in contention for the clash at Ibrox, with the ex-Motherwell hero desperate to feature – even if that means playing through the pain barrier.

Louis Moult is back in contention for Dundee United
Back in contention: Moult. Image: SNS.

“Moulty was unlucky,” reflected Goodwin. “After scoring a couple of goals, hitting form and getting his place in the team – for that (injury) to happen at Rugby Park was a major disappointment for him.

“But he is back now.

“There is still a little bit of discomfort, but his injury is different from the hamstring injuries to (Kristijan) Trapanovski and (Ross) Graham.

“Moulty’s is more of an impact thing, so it’s more about whether you can play through the pain – and Moulty wants to do that.”

A striker’s instinct

Given he has been sidelined for close to two months, it would be a major shock to see Moult asked to produce anything more than a second half cameo.

But given his pedigree and attacking instincts, Goodwin reckons that could still be valuable if United are still in the game going into the final stages.

Dundee United's Louis Moult slams home Luca Stephenson's cross
Louis Moult slams home Luca Stephenson’s cross against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS

“He is probably the most natural finisher at the club,” continued Goodwin. “I see that every day in training.

“Opportunities in front of goal might be limited on Saturday. When they come around, we’ve got to be clinical. So, having someone like Louis available in the latter stages of the game could be important.

“Hopefully, he’ll play a big part.”

Injury latest

The game will come too soon for hamstring strain victims Kristijan Trapanovski and Ross Graham, with Goodwin adding: “Trapanovski came back from the muscle injury, and it happened again at Easter Road.

“We don’t want a repeat of that with Ross Graham. We want everyone to be pain free when they come back – and be back for a long time.”

Captain Ross Docherty suffered a slight setback as he seeks to reach peak fitness following a calf issue but is slated to take part in training on Friday. Goodwin is “hopeful” the midfielder will be in the squad against the Light Blues.

