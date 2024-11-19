Key Dundee United duo return to ‘modified training’ as Jim Goodwin blanks ‘outside noise’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Key Dundee United duo return to ‘modified training’ as Jim Goodwin blanks ‘outside noise’

The international break has been a welcome one for the Tangerines' injury hit squad.

By Alan Temple
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin encourages his side against Rangers.
Dundee United stars Louis Moult and Ross Graham have returned to “modified” training ahead of the Tangerines’ trip to face Rangers.

Moult, 31, has been absent since taking a rap on the knee during United’s thrilling 3-3 draw against Kilmarnock on September 28; a fixture in which he netted the opening goal.

That set-back has proved more severe than initially thought, with the player sustaining bruising to the bone. Nevertheless, he is back on the grass following the international hiatus.

The same can be said for towering centre-back Graham, who has been sidelined for five weeks with a hamstring complaint – interrupting a superb run of form that even saw him tipped for Scotland honours by teammate Declan Gallagher.

While Goodwin is loathe to guarantee either man will be in the matchday squad for an onerous visit to Govan, he is content with the progress being made.

Ross Graham, left, and Louis Moult, centre, are making decent progress towards a first-team return.
“We’ve got Ross Graham and Louis Moult doing modified sessions this week,” confirmed the Tannadice gaffer.

“I’d be reluctant to get any supporters’ hopes up and say they’ll definitely be available for the weekend. We are being tentative for the moment.

“However, they are making good progress, over the worst of it and hopefully won’t be too far away.”

Goodwin: January will give ‘fairer reflection’

He added: “The international breaks have made the season really stop-start. No doubt about that. But sometimes, with the injuries we’ve had, it’s not a bad thing to have that wee break and let some of the boys recover.

“We’ve got a busy schedule between now and the New Year; lots of big, important games and plenty to look forward to. It’s going to be tough. We need players back fit and to have a more competitive squad than we’ve had in recent weeks.”

Indeed, Goodwin believes the gruelling run of fixtures over the festive period – particularly the seven games in 20 days from December 22 – will afford a far better idea of where the Tangerines stand this term.

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin on the touchline at Easter Road.
Those matches include Celtic home and away, Aberdeen, Dundee and Hearts.

So, while heartened by the start to the season United have made, Goodwin has been emphasising the need to maintain standards of performance and work ethic.

Standards

“I tend not to spend too much time looking at the league table at this time of the year,” said Goodwin of United’s lofty fourth-placed berth.

“When you come through that busy Christmas period and into the middle of January, then you have a much fairer reflection of the league.

It’s been a positive start but our message to the players and staff has always been to not get carried away, and not to listen to the outside noise. We’ll stay focused and concentrate on the job at hand.

“We have good, experienced players within the group who have been there, seen it and know that if you drop standards – even slightly – then things will go awry. We are always relaying that message; don’t start looking too far ahead.”

Conversation