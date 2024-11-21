Dundee Best pictures as crowds turn out for Broughty Ferry’s Christmas light switch-on Locals enjoyed a host of festivities. Broughty Ferry Christmas Light Switch On. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson By Ellidh Aitken & Heather Fowlie November 21 2024, 10:30pm November 21 2024, 10:30pm Share Best pictures as crowds turn out for Broughty Ferry’s Christmas light switch-on Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/5129812/broughty-ferry-christmas-lights-switch-on-2024-photo-gallery/ Copy Link 1 comment Locals turned out in force to enjoy Broughty Ferry’s Christmas light switch-on. Revellers enjoyed a performance from the Eastern Primary School choir while mince pies and mulled wine were among the many treats on offer. A highlight of the event was Santa arriving on his sleigh. Children also enjoyed a host of rides and festive activities. The switch-on was conducted by the Lord Provost of Dundee. Visitors also enjoyed seeing the famous Gillies Christmas window after it was unveiled on Thursday afternoon. Our photographer Steve Brown was there to capture the best moments from Broughty Ferry’s Christmas light switch-on 2024. Matilda (5) from Dundee at Broughty Ferry Christmas Light Switch on event. CR0050Santa gives sweets to lucky children at Broughty Ferry Christmas Light Switch. Mylo (6), Ashley (Mum), Kieran (Dad) and Nola (2) from Carnoustie. Santa has arrived at Broughty Ferry! Sienna Morrison (11) from Broughty Ferry on the bumper cars. Sadie Alexander (7) from Broughty Ferry on the bumper cars. Nathan (2) from Dundee on the swans. Eleanor (5) from Dundee on the Swans. Sophia Burke (3) with mum Jenn Burke from Monifieth. Emilia (4) and Isla Lockhart (6) from Monifieth. Sonja Ross (Grannie), Daisy Mann (4) looking glamorous and mum Rosie Forrester. Emilia (4) and Isla Lockhart (6) from Monifieth at Broughty Ferry Christmas Light Switch on. Massive crowds watch the lights being switched on at Broughty Ferry. Peter (5) with mum Kelsey from Broughty Ferry hooking a duck. Bailey (8) from Montrose on the cups. Sophia Burke (3) with Randall Taylor handing over a winning prize. Rachel Brannan with Juliet (3) from Broughty Ferry dancing to the music. Amelia Philp (12) with Granny Julie. Some of the rides and shows at Broughty Ferry Christmas Light Switch on event. Crowds cheer as the lights are switched on at Broughty Ferry Christmas Light Switch on. Lord Provost of Dundee, Bill Campbell and Santa flick the switch to turn on the lights at Broughty Ferry Christmas Light Switch on. Kid from Eastern Primary School Choir entertain at Broughty Ferry Christmas Light Switch on event. Happy kids dance to the songs. Thomon Leng Choir entertain the crowds. Thomon Leng Choir entertain the crowds. Thomon Leng Choir entertain the crowds. Elves singing in the choir too! A truly festive atmosphere enjoyed by the crowds. Zara (5) from Montrose. Front of the crowds all happy and cheery as they are entertained by Eastern Primary School Choir. Kid from Eastern Primary School Choir entertain. Eastern Primary School Choir entertain at Broughty Ferry Christmas Light Switch on. More choir singing. Kids from Eastern Primary School Choir all festively dressed. Kids celebrating! Geraldine Stewart (94) of Broughty Ferry Traders feeling festive. Rabia (39), Ibrahim (4) and Amaya (9) from Broughty Ferry excited at the Christmas Light Switch on. Mum Jodie, Chloe (2 and half) and Dad Chris from Dundee. Ralphie Benivie (4) and Elsie Benvie (7) from Dundee. Poll (2), Dad Callum and Mum Rachel from Dundee. Sarah Macgregor (mum) with Ryan (2) from Monifieth hooking a duck.
Conversation