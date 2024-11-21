Best pictures as crowds turn out for Broughty Ferry’s Christmas light switch-on

Locals turned out in force to enjoy Broughty Ferry’s Christmas light switch-on.

Revellers enjoyed a performance from the Eastern Primary School choir while mince pies and mulled wine were among the many treats on offer.

A highlight of the event was Santa arriving on his sleigh.

Children also enjoyed a host of rides and festive activities.

The switch-on was conducted by the Lord Provost of Dundee.

Visitors also enjoyed seeing the famous Gillies Christmas window after it was unveiled on Thursday afternoon.

Our photographer Steve Brown was there to capture the best moments from Broughty Ferry’s Christmas light switch-on 2024.