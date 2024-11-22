Montrose care worker who swore at vulnerable service users handed warning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Montrose care worker who swore at vulnerable service users handed warning

Karen Fraser shouted "shut up, you c***" at one person in their bedroom.

By Lindsey Hamilton
The SSSC HQ in Dundee
The SSSC HQ in Dundee. Image: SSSC

A Montrose care worker who swore at two vulnerable service users has been handed a warning.

The Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) found evidence that Karen Fraser swore at service users while carrying out personal care in their bedrooms.

She was found to have told one resident, “shut up, you c**t”, or words to that
effect, and told a second resident to “f*** off”, or words to that effect.

The regulator placed an 18-month warning on her registration as a result.

Fraser’s actions were carried out on a day in July 2023.

The SSSC report – which redacted details of Fraser’s place of work – said: “You swore at two service users when they presented with challenging behaviour.

Montrose carer ‘failed to react appropriately’

“You failed to react appropriately to AA and BB’s behaviour and your conduct had the potential to cause them emotional distress.

“Your conduct falls below the professional standards expected of a social services worker.”

It said that the incidents were isolated and occurred in the course of one morning.

The watchdog also said Fraser had been dealing with a situation that may have “hampered her ability to deal with the challenging situations she faced with the service users appropriately”.

The report added: “You had been working in care for eight years when the incidents occurred and you have continued to work in the sector without further incident since.

“However, you have not shown any remorse about the incidents, therefore, we cannot conclude there is no ongoing public protection risk.

“The behaviour amounts to an abuse of trust towards two vulnerable service users.”

The Courier’s latest care round-up includes a Perth worker who was struck off.

Conversation