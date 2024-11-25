Former Crieff Community Trust boss jailed for embezzling theatre group funds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Former Crieff Community Trust boss jailed for embezzling theatre group funds

David McCann admitted stealing £75,000 from the organisation to cover his personal expenses.

By Kirsty McIntosh
David McCann
David McCann has been jailed. Image: DC Thomson

The former boss of Crieff community trust has been jailed after admitting stealing tens of thousands of pounds from a theatre company that launched the careers of A-list stars.

David McCann used the funds from PACE theatre in Paisley to shore up his personal finances.

At Paisley Sheriff Court, he admitted embezzling £75,000 over a near-four-year period.

The 62-year-old first appeared in court in 2020, when prosecutors originally put the figure at just £14,000.

Forensic accountants were brought in, resulting in the higher figure.

Town regeneration company, Crieff Community Trust announced at the start of the month McCann had left the organisation.

Community work in Crieff

Deirdre Flanigan KC, acting for McCann, urged a sheriff to consider an alternative to prison, highlighting the community work he had done in Strathearn.

She said: “He works as a development manager for a company in Crieff.

“He’s a member of a number of voluntary organisations, chair of the Drummond Arms Regeneration, he provides meals for vulnerable people and has delivered furniture for refugees.

“In 2013 he was awarded a fellowship from the University of the West of Scotland for services to the community.

David McCann, cow sculpture
David McCann in the centre of Crieff. Image: DC Thomson

“He acknowledges this is a serious matter which involved a breach of trust over three-and-a-half years.

“Mr McCann does not seek to make excuses. He was struggling in his finances at home.

“He failed to keep on top of household finances and subsequently he had paid himself and his wife more than he should have and use the company credit card for expenses.

“He knows what he did was wrong and regrets it.”

£60k offer

Ms Flanigan said: “He feels further regret that he has been unable to repay the debt.

“He has been unable to borrow money due to being subject to our debt management plan.

“Friends and family members have indicated they can lend him the money to allow him to pay it back.”

She said that McCann would be able to return £60,000 immediately.

She added McCann is financially responsible for a number of family members.

No alternative to prison

Sheriff Amel Elfallah told McCann there was no alternative to prison

She said: “You were in a position of trust, you took advantage of that trust over a lengthy period of time.

“Your own difficulties are no excuse.

Paisley Sheriff Court sign
McCann was jailed at Paisley Sheriff Court.

“These are serious charges which took place over a period of years – it’s not a one-off incident.

“It was a substantial number of transactions and use of a credit card. It’s had a significant and long-lasting impact on the theatre company.”

She jailed him for 18 months.

Trust statement

McCann, of Lomond Drive, Glasgow, admitted embezzling £75,000 between December 2013 and July 2017, while working as the director and chief executive of the theatre company.

McCann’s departure from the trust was announced in a brief Facebook statement on November 1.

It said: “With sincere regret, David McCann has stepped down from his responsibilities at Crieff Community Trust.

“CCT remains focussed on our mission and is committed to the regeneration and well-being of Crieff.

“We will continue to work diligently on behalf of our community.”

James McAvoy in Dundee
James McAvoy, pictured filming in Dundee earlier this month, was an alumnus of the theatre group. Image: DC Thomson

PACE was founded by McCann in 1988 under his stage name of David Wallace and he performed as a dame in its pantos for more than two decades.

Among its youth alumni are singer/ songwriter Paolo Nutini, Hollywood star James McAvoy and Game of Thrones actor Richard Madden.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Andrew McPherson
Prison for wrong-way A9 driver who killed 'bucket list' motorcyclist
Martin and Josephine Cousland from Anstruther
Overtaking driver admits causing deaths of 'fun, kind and caring' Fife couple
Hugh Reid
'Fat predator' from Dundee faces prison after rape, assault and abduction conviction
Sean Kerr
One-punch attacker left victim for dead in Perth city centre
Range Rover bonnet
Dopey Dundee car thieves left prints and DNA in stolen Range Rovers
John Hammerton
Driver denies causing death of Arbroath biker in Perthshire A9 tragedy
HMP Polmont
Nightmare Dundee boyfriend jailed again for abusing partner from behind bars
Rambo knife
Fife teen happy repaying community after 'Rambo knife' and imitation gun crimes
Khan Baba's in Pitlochry
Deportation not necessary after Pitlochry takeaway rampage, sheriff rules
Forfar Sheriff Court
Jilted ex-husband hid in Angus shed in bid to woo back wife