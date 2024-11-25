Former Crieff Community Trust boss jailed for embezzling theatre group funds

The former boss of Crieff community trust has been jailed after admitting stealing tens of thousands of pounds from a theatre company that launched the careers of A-list stars.

David McCann used the funds from PACE theatre in Paisley to shore up his personal finances.

At Paisley Sheriff Court, he admitted embezzling £75,000 over a near-four-year period.

The 62-year-old first appeared in court in 2020, when prosecutors originally put the figure at just £14,000.

Forensic accountants were brought in, resulting in the higher figure.

Town regeneration company, Crieff Community Trust announced at the start of the month McCann had left the organisation.

Community work in Crieff

Deirdre Flanigan KC, acting for McCann, urged a sheriff to consider an alternative to prison, highlighting the community work he had done in Strathearn.

She said: “He works as a development manager for a company in Crieff.

“He’s a member of a number of voluntary organisations, chair of the Drummond Arms Regeneration, he provides meals for vulnerable people and has delivered furniture for refugees.

“In 2013 he was awarded a fellowship from the University of the West of Scotland for services to the community.

“He acknowledges this is a serious matter which involved a breach of trust over three-and-a-half years.

“Mr McCann does not seek to make excuses. He was struggling in his finances at home.

“He failed to keep on top of household finances and subsequently he had paid himself and his wife more than he should have and use the company credit card for expenses.

“He knows what he did was wrong and regrets it.”

£60k offer

Ms Flanigan said: “He feels further regret that he has been unable to repay the debt.

“He has been unable to borrow money due to being subject to our debt management plan.

“Friends and family members have indicated they can lend him the money to allow him to pay it back.”

She said that McCann would be able to return £60,000 immediately.

She added McCann is financially responsible for a number of family members.

No alternative to prison

Sheriff Amel Elfallah told McCann there was no alternative to prison

She said: “You were in a position of trust, you took advantage of that trust over a lengthy period of time.

“Your own difficulties are no excuse.

“These are serious charges which took place over a period of years – it’s not a one-off incident.

“It was a substantial number of transactions and use of a credit card. It’s had a significant and long-lasting impact on the theatre company.”

She jailed him for 18 months.

Trust statement

McCann, of Lomond Drive, Glasgow, admitted embezzling £75,000 between December 2013 and July 2017, while working as the director and chief executive of the theatre company.

McCann’s departure from the trust was announced in a brief Facebook statement on November 1.

It said: “With sincere regret, David McCann has stepped down from his responsibilities at Crieff Community Trust.

“CCT remains focussed on our mission and is committed to the regeneration and well-being of Crieff.

“We will continue to work diligently on behalf of our community.”

PACE was founded by McCann in 1988 under his stage name of David Wallace and he performed as a dame in its pantos for more than two decades.

Among its youth alumni are singer/ songwriter Paolo Nutini, Hollywood star James McAvoy and Game of Thrones actor Richard Madden.

