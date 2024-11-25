10 key points in Bridge of Allan’s new Community Action Plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
10 key points in Bridge of Allan’s new Community Action Plan

The in-depth vision, created by locals, examines the good and bad about the town.

477 people were surveyed about Bridge of Allan to inform the new action plan. Image: Viviana25178/Shutterstock
By Alex Watson

Bridge of Allan has today unveiled a new Community Action Plan, aiming to make the town “an even better place for the future.”

Local people were surveyed to determine what they love about their hometown, as well as what they think could be improved.

The result is an ambitious, long-term set of goals, stretching as far into the future as 2030.

The in-depth vision, jointly delivered by Discover Bridge of Allan and Bridge of Allan Community Council, has been laid out in a 30-page document, available to read in full online.

Here are the some of the key points covered in the plan.

1. New post office and banking hub

After close to two years without a post office in the town, Bridge of Allan residents are keen to see a new post office and banking hub open by 2026.

According to the action plan, the Community Council will take the lead on exploring options for a suitable site for this space, or perhaps a mobile alternative, like a van.

This aim falls under the “community-owned and connected” section of the plan, suggesting the post office and banking facility could eventually be owned and operated by locals.

2. Development of Guala site

Before Guala Closures leaves its large Steuart Road factory in 2026, Discover Bridge of Allan wants the town to have a say in what the site will be used for next.

This is another candidate for possible community involvement or even ownership, as soon as 2027, likely meaning the spot would have an entirely different purpose in the future.

3. Fill empty shops and hotels

Several unused and dilapidated former hotels dotted along Henderson Street are a bugbear for Bridge of Allan residents.

It is hoped that, between 2025 and 2030, these spaces and other empty shop units in the town can be repurposed to house other businesses and community-led initiatives.

Alternative uses suggested include co-working offices and heritage displays.

The former Royal Hotel is one of several abandoned buildings along Henderson Street. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

4. Improve parking

When surveyed, locals and visitors said parking was an issue in Bridge of Allan, with a lack of disabled parking highlighted.

The action plan wants to push for better parking options (for bikes as well as cars), particularly around Haws Park.

It also notes that improved signage to existing parking would benefit everyone

5. Traffic calming measures

Heavy traffic and disruptive roadworks are common on the high street, given that it is part of the busy A9 route.

Bridge of Allan’s new plan strives to slow vehicles on Henderson Street down, in part by working with Stirling Council to bring in traffic-calming measures.

Major roadworks brought the town to a standstill recently. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

6. Cycle paths

Linked to the need to reduce the number of cars, the plan also includes the development of new or better active travel routes in and around the town, including bike lanes.

7. Better affordable housing options

The lack of available private rented and social housing in Bridge of Allan proved to be an issue when Discover Bridge of Allan and the community council were carrying out their research.

This negatively affects students looking for accommodation, as well as families hoping to move to the area.

The solution, according to the Community Action Plan, is a range of housing options for people of all ages, and more affordable housing.

Stirling Council is being asked to take the lead on exploring how to provide lower cost student housing, as well as options for intergenerational accommodation.

Bridge of Allan locals gather round 2024’s Christmas tree at the town centre. Image: Gregor Boyd

8. More community events and festivals

Things look set to get a lot more celebratory in Bridge of Allan in the coming years.

By 2030, the aim is to develop and deliver a Christmas events programme, put on an annual summer event in Memorial Park, and explore hosting new inclusive events for the first time, such as Pride.

9. Grow relationship between town and university

Given the town’s proximity to Stirling University campus, it makes sense for Bridge of Allan and the uni to work together.

Part of the new Community Action Plan focuses on engaging with the university and its students’ union, aiming to strengthen the relationship between the Bridge of Allan community and the student body.

Community consultation events were held in Bridge of Allan to get residents’ thoughts. Image: Discover Bridge of Allan Board/ Bridge of Allan Community Council

10. Improve youth facilities

The town would like to hear more about what matters to its youngsters.

Young people living in the town can look forward to more opportunities to get involved with local projects while having fun and feeling safe at the same time.

Conversation