Dundee woman made victim remove clothing in degrading missing drugs row assault

A Dundee woman made another remove clothes as she subjected her to a degrading assault in a row about missing drugs.

Carrie Stewart was found guilty of the stomach-churning attack in January 21 2022.

Stewart, of Mains Road in Dundee, was found to have induced her victim to pull down her lower clothing and prove she was not concealing drugs in her private parts.

The 43-year-old, who is already serving a 12-month sentence, will be kept on remand until she has been assessed for a possible extended sentence.

Degrading drugs search

Jurors took less than two hours to convict Stewart of both charges she faced at Dundee Sheriff Court.

She was found guilty of injuring her victim in the vile assault at a flat in Mains Road, Dundee, more than two years ago.

She repeatedly seized her victim by the hair, repeatedly punched her on the head and body and pulled her to the ground.

Stewart then compelled her to prove in the most degrading manner she was not concealing drugs.

She also searched through her victim’s bag and left the woman injured.

Stewart was also convicted, by majority, of a second charge of threatening or abusive behaviour.

After being taken to West Bell Street HQ after the attack, she threatened PC Eoin McLaughlin with violence and made homophobic remarks.

An allegation her co-accused Cheryl Montgomery was involved in the assault was found not proven by jurors.

‘Daunting’ criminal record

Fiscal depute Andrew Brown explained it was the Crown’s view Stewart’s offending did not have a significant sexual element so they were not seeking for her to be subject to sex offender registration.

A decision on this will be made at the next hearing.

Solicitor Billy Watt asked for Stewart to be sentenced to imprisonment straight after the jury returned its verdict.

Sheriff Paul Brown said: “I think I’d want a report to look at the question of risk here.

“You have a daunting schedule of previous convictions.

“There’s more than two-and-a-half decades of offending here, including analogous convictions for violence.

“It seems to me that before I proceed to sentencing, I have to assess your risk.”

The sheriff deferred sentencing until January 17 for social workers to assess Stewart in relation to post-release supervision or an extended sentence.

