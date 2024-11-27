Dundee woman made victim remove clothing in degrading missing drugs row assault

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee woman made victim remove clothing in degrading missing drugs row assault

Carrie Stewart was found guilty of compelling her victim to remove clothing to prove she wasn't concealing drugs.

By Ross Gardiner
Dundee Sheriff Court.
Stewart was found guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court.

A Dundee woman made another remove clothes as she subjected her to a degrading assault in a row about missing drugs.

Carrie Stewart was found guilty of the stomach-churning attack in January 21 2022.

Stewart, of Mains Road in Dundee, was found to have induced her victim to pull down her lower clothing and prove she was not concealing drugs in her private parts.

The 43-year-old, who is already serving a 12-month sentence, will be kept on remand until she has been assessed for a possible extended sentence.

Degrading drugs search

Jurors took less than two hours to convict Stewart of both charges she faced at Dundee Sheriff Court.

She was found guilty of injuring her victim in the vile assault at a flat in Mains Road, Dundee, more than two years ago.

She repeatedly seized her victim by the hair, repeatedly punched her on the head and body and pulled her to the ground.

Stewart then compelled her to prove in the most degrading manner she was not concealing drugs.

She also searched through her victim’s bag and left the woman injured.

Stewart was also convicted, by majority, of a second charge of threatening or abusive behaviour.

After being taken to West Bell Street HQ after the attack, she threatened PC Eoin McLaughlin with violence and made homophobic remarks.

An allegation her co-accused Cheryl Montgomery was involved in the assault was found not proven by jurors.

‘Daunting’ criminal record

Fiscal depute Andrew Brown explained it was the Crown’s view Stewart’s offending did not have a significant sexual element so they were not seeking for her to be subject to sex offender registration.

A decision on this will be made at the next hearing.

Solicitor Billy Watt asked for Stewart to be sentenced to imprisonment straight after the jury returned its verdict.

Sheriff Paul Brown said: “I think I’d want a report to look at the question of risk here.

“You have a daunting schedule of previous convictions.

“There’s more than two-and-a-half decades of offending here, including analogous convictions for violence.

“It seems to me that before I proceed to sentencing, I have to assess your risk.”

The sheriff deferred sentencing until January 17 for social workers to assess Stewart in relation to post-release supervision or an extended sentence.

