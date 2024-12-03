Domestic abuser back in prison after sheriff slams ‘depressing’ reports

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Domestic abuser back in prison after sheriff slams ‘depressing’ reports

By Ross Gardiner
Sheriff Lindsay Foulis
Sheriff Lindsay Foulis was unimpressed by Nairn-Jackson's reports.

A domestic abuser from Dundee did such a poor job of impressing social workers after 320 days on remand a sheriff returned him to jail for another 15 months.

Abusive boyfriend Kyle-John Nairn-Jackson attacked his partner in the waiting room of a Dundee doctor’s surgery while she was holding a baby.

He then challenged the receptionist to a fight.

The assault at Wallacetown Health Centre was the start of a cruel campaign of domestic abuse that involved violence and threatening messages.

After almost a year on remand, Nairn-Jackson pled guilty and was released from prison to meet with social workers.

But after failing to convince them he was ready to change, he was returned to prison by an unimpressed sheriff.

Back to jail

Nairn-Jackson, 22, of Dundee’s Haldane Place, admitted five charges on indictment at Forfar Sheriff Court in July.

At that time, after his client had been behind bars on remand for more than 300 days, a solicitor said: “This is a very contrite young man, remorseful, embarrassed and ashamed by his behaviour over this particular period of time.

“He has had the last 10 months to consider where his his life is going to go.”

On that occasion, Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown released Nairn-Jackson on bail with special conditions protecting his victim while background reports were prepared.

After multiple continuations, Nairn-Jackson was finally sentenced on Thursday.

His lawyer Kevin Hampton explained Nairn-Jackson “lacked maturity”, adding: “The report’s not in glowing terms.”

Forfar Sheriff Court sign
Nairn-Jackson was jailed at Forfar Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Lindsay Foulis returned Nairn-Jackson to prison for 15 months for his campaign of abuse.

He said: “The report which is before me makes pretty depressing reading and is pretty pessimistic in its outlook.

“The incidents on this indictment cover an eight-month period.

“They involve not only very significant abuse of your partner at the time but also involve abuse to another person who was just seeking to very appropriately intervene when you were behaving in a totally inappropriate way towards your partner in a public place.

“From June you were prohibited from contacting or approaching your partner but continued to act in breach of the court’s orders.

“It would be perfectly clear to her that no order imposed by a court… had any effect on your behaviour.

“She would be left in a situation where she would feel totally trapped – there was nothing she could do, there was no assistance she could obtain which would mean that she could avoid or escape from your appalling behaviour over that period.

“In my view, there is no realistic other disposal than to effectively send you back to custody.”

He also made a non-harassment order protecting Nairn-Jackson’s ex for 10 years.

He also admonished him in relation to the surgery assault and bail breaches.

Campaign of abuse

Previously, fiscal depute Lee Corr said Nairn-Jackson and his partner were at the Wallacetown clinic on November 15 2022.

After a disagreement, Nairn-Jackson kicked the woman, then punched her face while she was holding a baby.

The thug then began threatening the centre’s receptionist, asking: “Do you want to get headered?” before adding “let’s go outside.”

In March last year, Nairn-Jackson’s victim was out to mark the anniversary of her grandfather’s passing and received a message, in breach of court orders.

She got home at 2am to find him inside her home.

He grabbed her by the throat, squeezed her neck and pushed her towards the window.

The woman eventually escaped into another room and tried to keep Nairn-Jackson out but he forced his way in, then sat calmly as if nothing was wrong.

Police were contacted.

Image illustrates frontage of the health centre.
Wallacetown Health Centre. Image: DC Thomson.

In July 2023, Nairn-Jackson turned up at the woman’s flat intoxicated and pushed her over.

The woman tried to call her family and police but Nairn-Jackson took her phone.

On other occasions that month, Nairn-Jackson bruised her when he hit her with a phone and sat on her and restricted her breathing with his hands around her throat, before kicking her on the body.

He sent messages instructing the woman to slit self-harm and verbally abused her at Douglas Community Library.

He pled guilty to numerous charges, dating back to November 2022, including assault and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, breaching bail and engaging in a campaign of domestic abuse between March 25 and July 28 last year.

