Domestic abuser back in prison after sheriff slams ‘depressing’ reports

A domestic abuser from Dundee did such a poor job of impressing social workers after 320 days on remand a sheriff returned him to jail for another 15 months.

Abusive boyfriend Kyle-John Nairn-Jackson attacked his partner in the waiting room of a Dundee doctor’s surgery while she was holding a baby.

He then challenged the receptionist to a fight.

The assault at Wallacetown Health Centre was the start of a cruel campaign of domestic abuse that involved violence and threatening messages.

After almost a year on remand, Nairn-Jackson pled guilty and was released from prison to meet with social workers.

But after failing to convince them he was ready to change, he was returned to prison by an unimpressed sheriff.

Back to jail

Nairn-Jackson, 22, of Dundee’s Haldane Place, admitted five charges on indictment at Forfar Sheriff Court in July.

At that time, after his client had been behind bars on remand for more than 300 days, a solicitor said: “This is a very contrite young man, remorseful, embarrassed and ashamed by his behaviour over this particular period of time.

“He has had the last 10 months to consider where his his life is going to go.”

On that occasion, Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown released Nairn-Jackson on bail with special conditions protecting his victim while background reports were prepared.

After multiple continuations, Nairn-Jackson was finally sentenced on Thursday.

His lawyer Kevin Hampton explained Nairn-Jackson “lacked maturity”, adding: “The report’s not in glowing terms.”

Sheriff Lindsay Foulis returned Nairn-Jackson to prison for 15 months for his campaign of abuse.

He said: “The report which is before me makes pretty depressing reading and is pretty pessimistic in its outlook.

“The incidents on this indictment cover an eight-month period.

“They involve not only very significant abuse of your partner at the time but also involve abuse to another person who was just seeking to very appropriately intervene when you were behaving in a totally inappropriate way towards your partner in a public place.

“From June you were prohibited from contacting or approaching your partner but continued to act in breach of the court’s orders.

“It would be perfectly clear to her that no order imposed by a court… had any effect on your behaviour.

“She would be left in a situation where she would feel totally trapped – there was nothing she could do, there was no assistance she could obtain which would mean that she could avoid or escape from your appalling behaviour over that period.

“In my view, there is no realistic other disposal than to effectively send you back to custody.”

He also made a non-harassment order protecting Nairn-Jackson’s ex for 10 years.

He also admonished him in relation to the surgery assault and bail breaches.

Campaign of abuse

Previously, fiscal depute Lee Corr said Nairn-Jackson and his partner were at the Wallacetown clinic on November 15 2022.

After a disagreement, Nairn-Jackson kicked the woman, then punched her face while she was holding a baby.

The thug then began threatening the centre’s receptionist, asking: “Do you want to get headered?” before adding “let’s go outside.”

In March last year, Nairn-Jackson’s victim was out to mark the anniversary of her grandfather’s passing and received a message, in breach of court orders.

She got home at 2am to find him inside her home.

He grabbed her by the throat, squeezed her neck and pushed her towards the window.

The woman eventually escaped into another room and tried to keep Nairn-Jackson out but he forced his way in, then sat calmly as if nothing was wrong.

Police were contacted.

In July 2023, Nairn-Jackson turned up at the woman’s flat intoxicated and pushed her over.

The woman tried to call her family and police but Nairn-Jackson took her phone.

On other occasions that month, Nairn-Jackson bruised her when he hit her with a phone and sat on her and restricted her breathing with his hands around her throat, before kicking her on the body.

He sent messages instructing the woman to slit self-harm and verbally abused her at Douglas Community Library.

He pled guilty to numerous charges, dating back to November 2022, including assault and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, breaching bail and engaging in a campaign of domestic abuse between March 25 and July 28 last year.

