Whisky worth thousands stolen from The House of Bruar in Perthshire

Thousands of pounds’ worth of whisky has been stolen from The House of Bruar in Perthshire.

Thieves struck at the retail outlet, just off the A9 near Blair Atholl, early on Saturday November 23.

Police say a large number of high-value bottles of whisky were stolen during the break-in at the shop and museum between 4am and 5.10am.

That included a rare 54-year-old Highland Park, bottles of which are valued at £39,000 on the distillery’s website.

The total value of the whisky stolen has not been disclosed.

Police are now appealing for witnesses or anyone offered whisky for sale to come forward.

House of Bruar whisky theft ‘reduced in scale thanks to security system and alarms’

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “A considerable number of high-value bottles of whisky were stolen, including a 54-year-old Highland Park.

“Officers are appealing to anyone who has any information or may have been asked to purchase bottles of whisky to contact them.”

Anyone with information is urged to call 101, quoting incident number 0610 of November 23.

Patrick Birkbeck, managing director of The House of Bruar, said: “Thanks to our security system and alarms the theft was reduced in scale, and as the bottles have been taken without packaging, they are both very identifiable and will have reduced market value, making them very hard to resell.

“We hope that the work the police are doing alongside our security team will provide a result.”