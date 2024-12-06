Jealous Forfar woman must compensate victim she battered in early morning street assault

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Jealous Forfar woman must compensate victim she battered in early morning street assault

Ruth Smith left her victim with two black eyes and shouted: "You think you can f***ing sleep with my man?"

By Ross Gardiner
Ruth Smith, Forfar Sheriff Court
Ruth Smith was sentenced at Forfar Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook

A woman who carried out a violent early morning street assault in Forfar while telling her victim: “You think you can f***ing sleep with my man?” must pay her victim hundreds of pounds in compensation.

Jealous mum Ruth Smith was previously found guilty of injuring her victim in the assault, which happened at around 9.30am on May 24 this year.

Smith, 36, denied attacking her 48-year-old victim as she walked past The Stag on Brechin Road.

However, she was caught on security footage unleashing the vicious assault.

Following a trial in October, Smith returned to the dock to be sentenced and was told her attack was both unpleasant and unprovoked.

Two black eyes

The victim, a secretary, told a trial at Forfar Sheriff Court: “She just got right up beside me and said: ‘I’ve been waiting to see you.’

“I got a bit of a shock – I don’t know her. She just started punching me.

“She grabbed my hair and pulled me down and punched me on the head and face, repeatedly.

“She said: ‘You think you can f***ing sleep with my man?’

“She said it a few times.”

She was left with two black eyes, a suspected fractured nose and bruising on her legs and back.

Sheriff Derek Reekie, who was shown photographs of the injuries and CCTV footage of the attack, found Smith, of Graham Crescent in Forfar, guilty of assault to injury.

‘Nasty’ assault

Sentencing had been deferred for a background report to be prepared on Smith, who had not offended for a decade prior to this.

Solicitor Jane Caird said: “It’s a very, very positive report.

“She is effectively someone who has moved on away from offending – this seems to have been a blip.”

Sheriff Reekie placed Smith under supervision for a year and ordered her to complete 100 hours of unpaid work and pay £400 in compensation.

He said: “It was a nasty assault on this lady.

“I had wondered about compensation.

“I remember the footage that I saw – this was a nasty assault.

“There were factors which caused you to react in this way but do not in any way excuse you.

“It was an unpleasant assault which was, in the context of the assault, entirely unprovoked.

“I recognise you have an older record. There’s been a gap of 10 years.

“You’ve essentially turned your life around. I think I do need to impose an alternative to custody.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Dea McGill, Brassica
'Naive' Dundee restaurant boss sentenced for Brassica fraud and embezzlement
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Dundee attempted murder charge dropped
Greggory Odjig
TV star says he acted 'as a warrior' to protect Perthshire woman allegedly raped…
Alistair Wallace
Court hears of Stirlingshire search and rescue after drunken crash
Ryan Byrne
Dundee sex attacker STILL not sentenced 80 months after terrorising student in university grounds
Christopher Dickson.
Dicksons of Perth boss dodges jail sentence for driving while banned for fourth time
Nethergate taxi rank
Perth man jailed for Dundee taxi rank assault
Bruce Clark
Fife pensioner upskirted six teenage girls in Dunfermline Tesco in one day
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Sick of court and bus break-in
Kenzie Goddard
Perth 'gunman' with 'TikTok lawyer' blasted by sheriff for 'courting media attention'