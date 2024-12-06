Jealous Forfar woman must compensate victim she battered in early morning street assault

A woman who carried out a violent early morning street assault in Forfar while telling her victim: “You think you can f***ing sleep with my man?” must pay her victim hundreds of pounds in compensation.

Jealous mum Ruth Smith was previously found guilty of injuring her victim in the assault, which happened at around 9.30am on May 24 this year.

Smith, 36, denied attacking her 48-year-old victim as she walked past The Stag on Brechin Road.

However, she was caught on security footage unleashing the vicious assault.

Following a trial in October, Smith returned to the dock to be sentenced and was told her attack was both unpleasant and unprovoked.

Two black eyes

The victim, a secretary, told a trial at Forfar Sheriff Court: “She just got right up beside me and said: ‘I’ve been waiting to see you.’

“I got a bit of a shock – I don’t know her. She just started punching me.

“She grabbed my hair and pulled me down and punched me on the head and face, repeatedly.

“She said: ‘You think you can f***ing sleep with my man?’

“She said it a few times.”

She was left with two black eyes, a suspected fractured nose and bruising on her legs and back.

Sheriff Derek Reekie, who was shown photographs of the injuries and CCTV footage of the attack, found Smith, of Graham Crescent in Forfar, guilty of assault to injury.

‘Nasty’ assault

Sentencing had been deferred for a background report to be prepared on Smith, who had not offended for a decade prior to this.

Solicitor Jane Caird said: “It’s a very, very positive report.

“She is effectively someone who has moved on away from offending – this seems to have been a blip.”

Sheriff Reekie placed Smith under supervision for a year and ordered her to complete 100 hours of unpaid work and pay £400 in compensation.

He said: “It was a nasty assault on this lady.

“I had wondered about compensation.

“I remember the footage that I saw – this was a nasty assault.

“There were factors which caused you to react in this way but do not in any way excuse you.

“It was an unpleasant assault which was, in the context of the assault, entirely unprovoked.

“I recognise you have an older record. There’s been a gap of 10 years.

“You’ve essentially turned your life around. I think I do need to impose an alternative to custody.”

