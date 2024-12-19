Fife predator groped 15-year-old and sexually assaulted woman in ‘opportunist’ crimes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife predator groped 15-year-old and sexually assaulted woman in ‘opportunist’ crimes

Serial offender Perrie Mortimer, 42, pled guilty to a 'litany' of fresh crimes.

By Jamie McKenzie
Leven bus station
Mortimer assaulted a girl at Leven bus station. Image: Google

A sexual predator who violated a teenage girl at a Fife bus station has been jailed for a “litany” of serious crimes.

Perrie Mortimer, 42, also sexually assaulted a woman in his home and threatened to kill police officers and rape their children.

He appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court from custody to plead guilty to six charges – sexual assault, engaging in sexual activity with a 15-year-old girl, three counts of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and police assault.

Sheriff Grant McCulloch jailed him for 43 months and told him: “This is a litany of serious and very serious offences.

“You have got a permanent record since 2004 – there’s hardly a gap.

“You are a serial offender and nothing that has been done in the past by way of community payback orders and supervision and the rest of it seems to have made any difference.

“It seems to me you are just an opportunist – you see a female in a situation, like two of these charges, and take advantage. There is no alternative to custody”.

Defence lawyer Dewar Spence said Perrie “found himself isolated” in the East Neuk and had taken to drinking alone.

“As a result, he found himself consistently in a state of inebriation, with very few people in the area he knew”.

Perrie, currently a prisoner at Glenochil, has also been put on the sex offenders register for ten years.

Bus station groper

Prosecutor Jamie Hilland told the court that in April this year a then-15-year-old girl – in a state of intoxication according to a witness – was approached by Perrie in an area of Methil at around 10pm.

He engaged her in conversation, then kissed her and “put his tongue in her mouth”, which left her taken aback.

They walked to Leven bus station together where Perrie kissed and molested her.

Witnesses thought something “wasn’t right” due to a previous inappropriate comment Perrie had made and the apparent age difference.

They asked the girl if she needed assistance and she left the bus station with them.

‘Smoke alarm’ assault

In August 2021, Perrie was at his front door in Pittenweem wearing only boxer shorts and asked a woman if she would help him with a sounding smoke alarm.

She reluctantly agreed and went in.

After a brief discussion about the alarm he closed the door, put his hand on her lower back to usher her into the living room and asked her if she “fancied a shag”.

The woman made it clear she was not interested in any sexual contact but after smoking cigarettes together, Perrie placed his hand on her knee, put his arm round her and began rubbing her neck and playing with her hair.

She challenged him but he went on to rub her shoulders, asking her if she was shy and telling her “shy kids don’t get sweeties”.

He made a further lewd comment and when the disgusted woman tried to move away, he put his arms round her, making her feel “trapped”.

Perrie began kissing her neck while repeatedly making sexually explicit comments and simulating a sex act and asking her to kiss him.

She told him “this isn’t going to happen, not in your wildest dreams” and he replied he would not remember anything due to being intoxicated.

He kept trying to kiss her and put his arm round her neck to stop her leaving before she shouted “no” and he let her go.

More bus-based offending

On June 1 this year, Perrie went into a private office at Aberhill bus depot, Methil, and demanded two staff members return his wallet, which he had left on a bus but it had not been handed in.

Perrie began shouting and swearing and threatened to shoot them, pointing towards them “with his fingers in the shape of a gun”, before leaving with a friend.

Police found Perrie in a shed at Falcon Road, Buckhaven, and he initially refused to open the door, before kicking it open, kicking an officer on the body and making death and sexual violence threats

On October 1 last year Perrie got on a bus in Leven while eating takeaway food and told the driver to “f**k off” when he said he could not take food on.

As the dispute continued, Perrie approached the driver aggressively and told him in a threatening manner he would “get his family” to the bus station.

