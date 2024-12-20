Fife thug bit woman’s ear and covered her mouth during savage beating

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife thug bit woman’s ear and covered her mouth during savage beating

Ian Turner's victim had to flee the house and flag down passing police.

By Jamie McKenzie
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Turner appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

A drunken thug bit a woman’s ear, punched her head and covered her mouth and nose with his hand during a savage beating.

Ian Turner’s victim flagged down police on the street and went to hospital the next day, complaining of headaches and vomiting.

Turner, 26, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court by video link to prison to plead guilty to the domestic assault to injury at an address in Dunfermline on March 11 this year.

Pinned to ground

Prosecutor Jamie Hilland told the court Turner and the woman had been in a relationship.

They had been drinking alcohol together at Turner’s flat and the woman has some gaps in her memory as a result.

At some point during the evening an argument broke out and Turner sat on top of her on the floor, pinning her arms to her sides.

The fiscal depute said: “He covered her mouth and nose with his hand.

“He started punching her to the face and body.

“While she was on the ground he bit her to the left ear.”

Mr Hilland said the woman managed to get one of her arms free and punched Turner on the mouth, got up and fled the house.

She later flagged down a police vehicle and was said to be intoxicated and upset, with blood around her left ear and in her hair, as well as dried blood in her nostrils.

She said she had been assaulted by her boyfriend.

Injuries

The woman attended Victoria Hospital at around 2.50am but discharged herself against medical advice, prior to being examined.

The fiscal depute said that around 1.30pm that day she went back to hospital.

“She was complaining of headaches, trouble opening her mouth and pain to the right side of her chest.

“She reported that she had vomited once.”

The woman was found to have suffered injuries including swelling and bruising to her ears and her right cheek bone.

She was discharged from hospital with painkillers and head injury advice and later developed swelling and bruising to her temple.

Violent past crimes

Defence lawyer Yvonne McKenna said Turner accepts he has a record for domestic violence, predominantly when he has been drinking alcohol.

She said he recalled some sort of argument which escalated.

Ms McKenna said Turner had most recently been convicted in the High Court and was returned to prison in June this year in relation to that sentence.

Sheriff Grant McCulloch told him: “Your offending over the years has been pretty violent.

“It contains a large number of domestic incidents, some with weapons, others not.

“In this case, other than your fists no weapon was used but it’s a pretty disgraceful incident”.

Sheriff McCulloch jailed Turner for three years and banned him from contacting his victim for five years.

