Why has Fife’s ‘driverless’ bus service failed – and will it ever come back?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business & Environment Transport

Why has Fife’s ‘driverless’ bus service failed – and will it ever come back?

The autonomous bus service to the outskirts of Edinburgh will end in February 2025.

By Finn Nixon
The CavForth AB1 route was launched in May 2023. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The CavForth AB1 route was launched in May 2023. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Fife will lose the UK’s first self-driving bus route in February 2025.

Both Stagecoach and the partners of the CavForth project behind the service cited low passenger numbers in Monday’s announcement.

Five self-driving Stagecoach buses currently take passengers from the Ferrytoll Park & Ride near Inverkeithing to the Edinburgh Park Transport Interchange on Stagecoach’s AB1 route.

It was launched in May 2023 to much fanfare, but Stagecoach told The Courier it had always planned to end the service in early 2025.

Stagecoach’s innovation manager, Steven Russell, said this was “aligned with the project’s funding timeline”.

“The route for the trial was selected pre-Covid to serve a busy business park,” he said.

“Commuting patterns have shifted significantly post-pandemic and this area has seen reduced activity.

“We did not see sufficient demand to continue the Ferrytoll to Edinburgh Park route beyond the project’s live demonstration phase.

“The trial has provided invaluable insights into autonomous technology and its potential for future applications.

“The partners remain committed to developing self-driving technology and exploring how it can enhance public transport.”

He didn’t confirm whether the service would ever return.

Why didn’t passengers use Fife’s driverless bus service?

The 14-mile AB1 route was launched to much fanfare in May 2023.

Since then it has provided 10 services per day across the Forth Road Bridge, with one additional stop at the Fourth Road Bridge South Access.

The Bus Users UK charity praised the service.

However, it wasn’t aware of any plans for other autonomous bus services in Scotland outside the continuation of a driverless bus in Inverness.

Passengers using the AB1 from Fife have to get a bus to the Ferrytoll Park & Ride.

And then change again at Edinburgh Park to get onward transport to the capital.

A CavForth autonomous bus heads across the Forth Road Bridge. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Greig Mackay, the Scotland director at Bus Users UK, said: “It was always going to have limited appeal.

“Most passengers use more direct bus services into Edinburgh like the X55 or X58.

“That’s the primary reason why patronage wasn’t high on the route.

“It was always just a trial project and it has achieved the highest patronage that it could.

“The technology is still in its infancy and there weren’t many alternative options for routes because the quality of many roads in Scotland isn’t good enough.

“The buses need to be able to recognise the lines on the roads and read the signs.”

Were Fife passengers hesitant to step onto a driverless bus?

In June 2023 a poll by The Courier found that only 32% of 964 readers would be willing to get on a driverless bus.

But the buses have never been fully autonomous.

Two Stagecoach employees are onboard at all times and take over when it nears Edinburgh Park or Ferrytoll.

Ferrytoll Park & Ride near Inverkeithing. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson.

Greig added: “Passengers were involved in the process from the start, so I don’t think fears about autonomous vehicles was a factor.

“There was always a driver there at the wheel and it was in a confined environment.

“Many passengers were intrigued about how it would work, but the novelty factor just wore off.

“It was probably the natural time for it to come to an end and it has been a fairly successful project.”

CavForth: ‘Passenger adoption did not meet expectations’

The CavForth project was a collaboration between Fusion Processing Limited, Alexander Dennis, Edinburgh Napier University and the West of England University.

According to CavForth, the service demonstrated the “potential for a self-driving technology on a real-world registered timetable”.

A CavForth Partners statement said: “It has provided a wealth of learnings that will inform the continued development of autonomous technology in the UK.

“Although passenger adoption on the AB1 route did not meet expectations, the trial has significantly advanced the understanding of the operational and regulatory requirements for autonomous services.”

CavForth partners also insisted the project had delivered “what was expected”.

And they said they were committed to exploring other options for autonomous bus travel.

More from Transport

Freuchie and Giffordtown may soon see bus stops reinstated
Axed bus services could be reinstated in two Fife villages
Courier/Tele News. File pics of Stagecoach and Xplore Dundee buses at High Street/Nethergate. Pic shows; Stagecoach Bus in Dundee. Tuesday, 22nd January, 2019. Kris Miller/DCT Media.
Community victory as controversial Cupar bus stop cut reversed
Jerry Forde at home near Dunblane.
Dunblane man's gritting anger after ambulance called to his fall on icy footpath
2
Flixbus will run some services on Christmas Day. Image: Flixbus
Ember and Flixbus to run Christmas Day services in Tayside, Fife and Stirling
Congestion in Dundee
Readers react with fury to £15 a day Dundee driving charge idea
25
One of the 'driverless' buses that Stagecoach uses on its AB1 route. Supplied: Stagecoach
Fife to lose world's first 'driverless' bus service after Stagecoach announcement
A Xplore double decker bus in Dundee City Centre.
Xplore Dundee confirms Christmas bus timetable changes
Jane Ann Liston hopes to see rail restored to St Andrews. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
Transport minister urged to stop 'haphazard' Fife railway ticket office cuts
4
A new report advises bumping up existing prices by around 3%, rounded to the nearest 10 pence. Image: Richard OD/Shutterstock
Stirling taxi fares could go up next year - here's what you need to…
Missing man Stuart Brogan on the left and generic police picture on the right.
Police 'increasingly concerned' for missing Forfar man last seen over a week ago

Conversation