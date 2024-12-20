Kinross drink-driver called PC ‘Harry Potter-looking f***er’ and made Fife police station bomb threat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Kinross drink-driver called PC ‘Harry Potter-looking f***er’ and made Fife police station bomb threat

Kelly McLaren was hostile towards police officers, threatening to murder their families.

By Jamie Buchan
Kelly McLaren
Kelly McLaren appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

A drink-driver directed Harry Potter-themed abuse at police and threatened to bomb Dunfermline station after she was caught behind the wheel.

Kelly McLaren made the “ridiculous” decision to drive 300 yards home from Kinross Golf Club after drinking pitchers of Martini.

Horrified guests called police when they saw the 29-year-old accelerating away with two children in her car.

When police caught up with her, McLaren – with “her eyelashes hanging off” – turned hostile, threatening to murder cops and calling one officer a “Harry Potter-looking f***er.”

And when she arrived at the Dunfermline charge bar, she boasted she knew people in the Ulster Defence Association and “how to make a petrol bomb”.

McLaren appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted drink-driving (83mics/ 22) and causing fear and alarm on June 8 this year.

Sped away from golf club

Fiscal depute Stephanie Paterson, prosecuting, said witnesses at Kinross Golf Club noted McLaren was “obviously intoxicated” by 6.30pm.

“She was observed consuming alcohol from pitchers, getting further and further intoxicated.

Kelly McLaren leaving Perth Sheriff Court.

“The accused was then seen snatching her car keys from one of the children, who had been running about with them.”

One concerned guest decided to follow McLaren, to take a note of her car registration plate.

“The accused was seen putting the children into the vehicle and then getting into the driver’s seat,” the fiscal depute said.

“She started the engine, then turned it off and then back on again, before driving off down the single lane at speed.”

McLaren’s Ford Zetec was seen coming to “an abrupt stop” at the main road.

“The accused sounded her horn for no reason,” said Ms Paterson.

“She then turned left and disappeared out of view, towards the direction of Kinross High Street.”

Eyelashes hanging off

Just after 8.30pm, officers found the Ford parked 20 metres from McLaren’s home.

“An associate of the accused’s answered the door of her house,” said Ms Paterson.

“The accused was traced within, clearly intoxicated and holding onto a wall for balance.”

She began shouting and swearing at police, telling them: “F*** off and get out of my house. Who do you think you are?”

Kinross Golf Club. Image: Google

Ms Paterson said: “She continued to sway, her eyelashes were hanging off and she was slurring her words.

“She was highly agitated and irrational, appearing to take a dislike to one officer as he tried to engage with her.”

McLaren told him: “F*** off, you Harry Potter-looking f***er.”

She told the officers: “I will find out who your f***ing family are and murder them.”

When she refused to stop making threats, she was handcuffed.

McLaren admitted she had been driving, telling officers: “It was me. Why?”

She said the last thing she drank was a pitcher of Martini.

En route to custody at Dunfermline, she banged her head off the van cage and kicked the inside of the vehicle.

She screamed: “I will f***ing get you both murdered. I have family in Ireland who will find out where you live.”

During the journey, police had to pull over, take her out of the van and readjust her handcuffs.

At the charge bar, she said she “knows how to make a petrol bomb” and “knows people in the UDA.”

‘Bad decisions’

Solicitor Alan Davie, defending, said: “She made a series of bad decisions on this day.

”She had gone to the event but unfortunately she consumed more alcohol than she should have.

“That led to a disagreement with her partner, which led to the particularly bad decision to go to her car with the two children.

“She knows that this was potentially dangerous and put them at risk.

Perth Sheriff Court
Perth Sheriff Court.

”The golf club is only 300 yards from her home address. It was a ridiculous decision.”

Mr Davie said his client was remorseful, ashamed and full of regret.

”This was very much out of character. I’d like to think that this was a one-off.”

Custody ‘available’

Sheriff Simon Collins KC said: “What a shameful episode.

“The level of intoxication at the time of driving would likely have been substantially more than it was when she was tested some four hours later and she put the children at substantial risk.”

He said: “In principle, a custodial sentence is available to the court but that is not appropriate in Ms McLaren’s case, in particular because she is a first offender.”

McLaren, of Green Park, Kinross, was fined £375 and banned from driving for 18 months.

She must further stay home each night between 8pm and 7am as part of a six week restriction of liberty order.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Fife thug bit woman’s ear and covered her mouth during savage beating
Blair Watson and a police car
Angus driver sped past police towards convoy protecting £6m, 100-tonne abnormal load
Luke Walker
Covid test reminder led to discovery of Angus man's child abuse
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Drunk-drove past police station
Thomas McPhee
Perth chef asks to be locked up over Christmas for horrific abuse of teenage…
Patryk Kulczynski
Dundee rapist jailed for a decade for attacks on two women
Leven bus station
Fife predator groped 15-year-old and sexually assaulted woman in 'opportunist' crimes
John Campbell, Tay bridge
Jail for cocaine courier caught on Tay Road Bridge
Scott Emslie
Jailed stalker absconded from HMP Castle Huntly to go boozing in Aberdeen
Liam Sivewright
Dundee domestic abuser bit and hit terrified teenage partner