Newest funeral directors in Angus drive a Tesla hearse

The newest funeral directors in Angus believe their previous careers – and rare electric Tesla hearse – set them apart from other local firms.

Chris Simpson and Kevin Taylor set up Parkgrove Funeral Directors at Parkgrove Crematorium near Friockheim earlier this year.

The pair, both fathers-of-two, are keen to offer grieving families a “modern service that still respects the importance of tradition”.

They say working directly from the Parkgrove Crematorium site – the only crematorium in Angus – allows them to make things simpler and cheaper for their clients.

The firm’s eco-credentials have also proven popular. The team boast one of the only Tesla hearses in the UK and the entire Parkgrove site is net zero – running on solar energy.

Chris, from Montrose, was a photographer and print shop owner before making the unconventional career move.

The 33-year-old filmed live streams of funeral services during the pandemic – when attendance numbers were slashed – and learned how important “small details” were to grieving families.

Meanwhile, Kevin, 39, from Carnoustie, served with the Royal Scots Dragoon Guards for more than two decades – seeing active service in both Iraq and Afghanistan and most recently working as a welfare officer.

After being asked to help organise the funeral of a military colleague earlier this year, he decided to train to do it full time.

Angus funeral directors on giving the right service

Chris said: “We are committed to providing a comforting and transparent service from the minute we make contact with families.

“We keep our clients informed about everything we are doing and reassure them that we are looking after their loved one.

“Communication is key and both Kevin and I come from careers where we learned the importance of that. We are able to have difficult conversations in a sensitive manner and spend time getting to know each family.”

He added: “The crematorium is out in the countryside, away from the hustle and bustle, and the fact everything is in the same place and people don’t have to travel is a unique selling point for us.”

Kevin, who left the armed forces in September, is keen to put his military training to good use on “civvy street”.

He also hopes to reach out to the families of veterans through the Royal British Legion to offer “military style” funerals.

He said: “Being in the army for 23 years taught me so much. I have worked with many different people in difficult situations and I am disciplined with great attention to detail.

“Our business motto is ‘second to none’ and it’s important to me to listen to exactly what families want.

“You can’t take away their pain or change what has happened but you can help then by giving them the final send-off they really want.”

Value for money

Parkgrove Funeral Directors offer a range of funeral packages, from direct cremations – which cost just £1,400 and do not include a funeral service – to a £3,455 basic attended funeral and bespoke services, costing between £4,000 and £6,000.

They say their fees are lower than many of their competitors as they are owned by the crematorium so can pass on the savings.

The team can also offer burial services and follow the Funeral Directors Code of Practice, which comes into effect on March 1, 2025.