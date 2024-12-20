Newest funeral directors in Angus drive a Tesla hearse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Newest funeral directors in Angus drive a Tesla hearse

The former soldier and photographer offer grieving families a “modern service that still respects the importance of tradition”.

By Kirsten Johnson
Funeral directors Kevin Taylor and Chris Simpson with their Tesla Hearse. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The newest funeral directors in Angus believe their previous careers – and rare electric Tesla hearse – set them apart from other local firms.

Chris Simpson and Kevin Taylor set up Parkgrove Funeral Directors at Parkgrove Crematorium near Friockheim earlier this year.

The pair, both fathers-of-two, are keen to offer grieving families a “modern service that still respects the importance of tradition”.

They say working directly from the Parkgrove Crematorium site – the only crematorium in Angus – allows them to make things simpler and cheaper for their clients.

The firm’s eco-credentials have also proven popular. The team boast one of the only Tesla hearses in the UK and the entire Parkgrove site is net zero – running on solar energy.

Chris and Kevin outside offices
Chris Simpson and Kevin Taylor offer a modern service without losing traditions. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Chris, from Montrose, was a photographer and print shop owner before making the unconventional career move.

The 33-year-old filmed live streams of funeral services during the pandemic – when attendance numbers were slashed – and learned how important “small details” were to grieving families.

Meanwhile, Kevin, 39, from Carnoustie, served with the Royal Scots Dragoon Guards for more than two decades – seeing active service in both Iraq and Afghanistan and most recently working as a welfare officer.

After being asked to help organise the funeral of a military colleague earlier this year, he decided to train to do it full time.

Angus funeral directors on giving the right service

Chris said: “We are committed to providing a comforting and transparent service from the minute we make contact with families.

“We keep our clients informed about everything we are doing and reassure them that we are looking after their loved one.

“Communication is key and both Kevin and I come from careers where we learned the importance of that. We are able to have difficult conversations in a sensitive manner and spend time getting to know each family.”

He added: “The crematorium is out in the countryside, away from the hustle and bustle, and the fact everything is in the same place and people don’t have to travel is a unique selling point for us.”

Kevin Taylor in army uniform
Kevin Taylor was a sergeant major with Royal Scots Dragoon Guards based at Leuchars. Image: Kevin Taylor

Kevin, who left the armed forces in September, is keen to put his military training to good use on “civvy street”.

He also hopes to reach out to the families of veterans through the Royal British Legion to offer “military style” funerals.

He said: “Being in the army for 23 years taught me so much. I have worked with many different people in difficult situations and I am disciplined with great attention to detail.

“Our business motto is ‘second to none’ and it’s important to me to listen to exactly what families want.

“You can’t take away their pain or change what has happened but you can help then by giving them the final send-off they really want.”

Value for money

Parkgrove Funeral Directors offer a range of funeral packages, from direct cremations – which cost just £1,400 and do not include a funeral service – to a £3,455 basic attended funeral and bespoke services, costing between £4,000 and £6,000.

They say their fees are lower than many of their competitors as they are owned by the crematorium so can pass on the savings.

The team can also offer burial services and follow the Funeral Directors Code of Practice, which comes into effect on March 1, 2025.

