Home News Courts

Covid test reminder led to discovery of Angus man’s child abuse

Luke Walker's former partner discovered a secret mobile phone that contained discussions in a group chat about abuse material.

By Ciaran Shanks
Luke Walker
Luke Walker.

Child abuse videos were found after an Angus man’s partner tried to remind him about a Covid test before a festival visit.

Luke Walker's former partner discovered a secret mobile phone that contained discussions in a group chat about abuse material.

He is now on the sex offenders register after pleading guilty to the offence,  committed between September 21 and 23 2021.

Covid reminder

Dundee Sheriff Court was told how Walker, 29, was living at the address alone and had been planning to go to a festival with his partner the day after the phone was discovered.

Prosecutor Lee Corr said his partner tried to remind him he was due to take a Covid test before the festival but had not heard from him.

She went to his address and although he was not in, she saw a mobile phone she did not recognise, on a couch.

Mr Corr said: “She opened the Kik messenger app and found a discussion about child abuse. She contacted the police.

“Police went to the accused’s address and found him in obvious mental distress.”

His mobile phone was seized and due to the concerns about his mental state, Walker was admitted to the Carseview Centre.

The phone from the couch was analysed and contained 24 video files, 17 of which featured abuse of the highest depravity.

Mr Corr said the videos had a total run-time of 37 minutes.

‘Cry for help’

Walker, of Shamrock Street in Carnoustie, previously pled guilty to the offence and returned to the dock following the preparation of a social work report.

Solicitor Larry Flynn said Walker’s behaviour was “erratic” and accepted Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith’s observation from reading the social work report his mental health issues were exacerbated by drug use.

Sheriff Niven-Smith said: “There seems to be a suggestion he’s potentially committed this offence as a cry for help.”

Addressing Walker, he added: “The court accepts that in this particular case you were suffering a significant decline in your mental health at the time these offences were committed.

“The court also recognises that the actual number of video files in comparison to other cases is particularly low.

“However, the court has to take account of the fact 17 of those videos were at the highest category.

“The children in these abhorrent videos are real children who are being sexually abused by adults for financial gain.”

Community payback

After stating the custody threshold had been passed, Sheriff Niven-Smith ruled a community payback order was the best method of rehabilitating Walker.

As a direct alternative to custody, he was placed on supervision for two years with a programme requirement to engage with Moving Forward Making Changes.

He must perform 200 hours of unpaid work and is subject to stringent conditions restricting his access to children, the internet and digital devices.

He will be on the register for five years.

