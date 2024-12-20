Local access pledge as biggest change in Carnoustie golf links history lined up for early 2025

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Local access pledge as biggest change in Carnoustie golf links history lined up for early 2025

A vocal minority of Carnoustie season ticket holders oppose plans which will re-shape how the jewel in the sporting crown of Angus is run.

By Graham Brown
The future management of the world famous Angus venue could be decided within weeks. Image: Carnoustie Golf Links
The future management of the world famous Angus venue could be decided within weeks. Image: Carnoustie Golf Links

Angus could be just weeks away from making the most significant decision in the history of Carnoustie golf links over how The Open venue operates.

Securing the return of one of sport’s greatest spectacles is the driver behind the plan.

Alongside the prestige of hosting a golf major – last played over the Angus links in 2018 – comes huge economic benefit for the area.

But it’s a promise around access for local golfers, particularly on the world-renowned Championship course, which has been a key factor in talks over a new deal around how the asset is run.

Carnoustie Golf Links Management Committee want to transfer control to a new body – Carnoustie Golf Heritage and Hospitality Group Limited (CGHH) – for the remainder of the current management agreement with the council, which expires in 2033.

Paul Lawrie Carnoustie Open Championship.
Scotland’s Paul Lawrie holds the claret jug aloft after winning the 1999 Open Championship at Carnoustie.

It has £100 million of “transformational” investor cash waiting to be unlocked.

And the key could be turned next month after the results of a consultation exercise were presented to councillors on Thursday.

It brought a pledge from Angus Council finance director Ian Lorimer that new controls will be built into an access agreement to give local players more protection than ever before.

Season ticket holders’ concern over Carnoustie plan

But a vocal minority of Carnoustie season ticket holders remain highly sceptical of what the changes will mean for them.

More than 6,500 people visited the online consultation pages.

But just 199 completed consultation surveys were submitted. However, the majority came from among Carnoustie’s 2,764 season ticket holders (STHs).

Mr Lorimer said: “78 STHs (2.8%) of all STHs at Carnoustie registered their objection to the proposals put forward by CGLMC.

“Those who did object tended to have strong views in that regard.”

Only two local community organisations responded to the consultation.

Both expressed support for what the proposals are seeking to achieve in terms of investment and economic impact. But Mr Lorimer said views were “somewhat mixed” on aspects of the detail.

Access rights agreement for local players

He said the authority was fine tuning legal details under a planned Golf Access Rights Agreement.

“The GARA sets out a much clearer and stronger position than exists under the current agreements,” he said.

“This is legally-binding on Carnoustie Golf Links Management Committee, and ultimately the contractor they’re proposing to manage the courses.

Carnoustie golf links changes
Golfers from across the globe have Carnoustie on their bucket list. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“It covers things like how season ticket prices would be adjusted.

“We’re really worked very hard to make sure the GARA is as clear as possible and the protections are there.”

Mr Lorimer revealed he hopes the next, major, step could be taken at a special council meeting in January.

“A provisional date of January 23 is being proposed,” he added.

“It is only two weeks before a scheduled full council meeting but there are important financial aspects for CGLMC.”

More from Angus & The Mearns

Blair Watson and a police car
Angus driver sped past police towards convoy protecting £6m, 100-tonne abnormal load
Luke Walker
Covid test reminder led to discovery of Angus man's child abuse
Daniel McFarlane. Image: Spin
Survivor 'frustrated' as parole case deferred for rapist seeking release halfway through sentence
Monifieth McDonald's restaurant.
Monifieth McDonald's finally reopening after weeks of delays
Jennifer Oliver and John Shaw, who run the property firm that raffled the Carnoustie cottage. Image: Jack McKeown/DC Thomson
Property firm hits back at 'scam' claims over Carnoustie cottage raffle
5
Weather warning.
Tayside, Fife and Stirling residents braced for weekend of disruption as two wind warnings…
Lochbank Manor beside Forfar Loch was the first of three Kennedy Care Group closures. Image: Christie & Co
Forfar firm's three closed down care homes on the market
Sebastian Ward
Broughty Ferry conman swindled £25k from couple in fake share scam
Marine House in Montrose was previously a hotel. Image: Google
Neighbour objections fail to close Montrose Airbnb flat in former hotel
2
Newly-qualified Arbroath lifeboat helm Cammy Tough. Image: RNLI/Nigel Millard
New helm Cammy ready for 5th Christmas on call with Arbroath RNLI

Conversation