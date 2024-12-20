Local access pledge as biggest change in Carnoustie golf links history lined up for early 2025

Angus could be just weeks away from making the most significant decision in the history of Carnoustie golf links over how The Open venue operates.

Securing the return of one of sport’s greatest spectacles is the driver behind the plan.

Alongside the prestige of hosting a golf major – last played over the Angus links in 2018 – comes huge economic benefit for the area.

But it’s a promise around access for local golfers, particularly on the world-renowned Championship course, which has been a key factor in talks over a new deal around how the asset is run.

Carnoustie Golf Links Management Committee want to transfer control to a new body – Carnoustie Golf Heritage and Hospitality Group Limited (CGHH) – for the remainder of the current management agreement with the council, which expires in 2033.

It has £100 million of “transformational” investor cash waiting to be unlocked.

And the key could be turned next month after the results of a consultation exercise were presented to councillors on Thursday.

It brought a pledge from Angus Council finance director Ian Lorimer that new controls will be built into an access agreement to give local players more protection than ever before.

Season ticket holders’ concern over Carnoustie plan

But a vocal minority of Carnoustie season ticket holders remain highly sceptical of what the changes will mean for them.

More than 6,500 people visited the online consultation pages.

But just 199 completed consultation surveys were submitted. However, the majority came from among Carnoustie’s 2,764 season ticket holders (STHs).

Mr Lorimer said: “78 STHs (2.8%) of all STHs at Carnoustie registered their objection to the proposals put forward by CGLMC.

“Those who did object tended to have strong views in that regard.”

Only two local community organisations responded to the consultation.

Both expressed support for what the proposals are seeking to achieve in terms of investment and economic impact. But Mr Lorimer said views were “somewhat mixed” on aspects of the detail.

Access rights agreement for local players

He said the authority was fine tuning legal details under a planned Golf Access Rights Agreement.

“The GARA sets out a much clearer and stronger position than exists under the current agreements,” he said.

“This is legally-binding on Carnoustie Golf Links Management Committee, and ultimately the contractor they’re proposing to manage the courses.

“It covers things like how season ticket prices would be adjusted.

“We’re really worked very hard to make sure the GARA is as clear as possible and the protections are there.”

Mr Lorimer revealed he hopes the next, major, step could be taken at a special council meeting in January.

“A provisional date of January 23 is being proposed,” he added.

“It is only two weeks before a scheduled full council meeting but there are important financial aspects for CGLMC.”