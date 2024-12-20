Why Pittenweem jam maker is ‘happy to be healthy’ after throat tumour shock

When Fiona Audsley noticed she had a pain in the corner of her jaw she had no idea it would turn out to be head and neck cancer.

The then 55-year-old had been preparing for Pittenweem Arts Festival in August 2023 when it first developed.

Fiona and her husband Michael run their own business, Pittenweem Preserves, making homemade jams, chutneys and vinegars.

Initially she thought she might be coming down with a cold.

“The cold never materialised but the pain in my right jaw started to become more and more uncomfortable,” Fiona, 56, explains.

“So I went to the doctors after the initial pain started.

“While I didn’t think straight away ‘oh it’s cancer’, it was present in my mind that my friend had had throat cancer.

“And his first symptom was a sore throat.

“But my doctor was convinced it was just a saliva stone and gave me a prescription for antibiotics.”

Fiona was later diagnosed with stage 4 head and neck cancer after a large tumour was discovered on her throat.

And after enduring gruelling rounds of radiotherapy and chemotherapy, she was given the all-clear earlier this year.

Now she is looking forward to Christmas and the new year free of cancer treatment.

Fiona’s jaw pain worsened over time

In August 2023 Fiona was given antibiotics for the pain in the inside of her jaw.

But they didn’t work. She also developed really bad earache.

“I went back to the doctor’s and was given a second lot of antibiotics but they didn’t work either.

“The doctor was then going to give me a third lot.

“But the chemist refused to fulfil the prescription saying I’d had too many courses of antibiotics.

“By that point a lump had come up on my neck and it was red.”

Fiona then went back to the doctor and pointed out the lump.

“I told her I was worried it was cancer. But she told me not to get hysterical and sent me off again.

“Two days later I was back at the surgery because I couldn’t handle the pain in my ear so she gave me a big box of codeine.

“That didn’t help either.”

When was Fiona diagnosed with cancer?

It was now mid-September and after seeing a different doctor, Fiona was referred to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy for an urgent ultrasound.

After finding there was a problem with her lymph node she was then referred to the ear, nose and throat department.

Three weeks later she attended an appointment with her husband Michael.

“The specialist had a look at my throat and put a camera down my nose,” Fiona says.

“He then said: ‘Yeah, I think it’s cancer.’

“It turned out there was a big tumour on the back of my throat.

“It was also on my tongue, on my tonsil and it was pressing down on my ear nerves – hence the earache.

“When he told me I was hysterical and burst into tears. My husband was also really upset.”

Fiona had a neck biopsy and then a biopsy of her tongue was taken.

“I got the full diagnosis on October 29. They told me I had the HPV version of throat cancer which is 90 per cent curable.

“But they also said it was a very big, aggressive tumour and there was cancer in my lymph nodes.

“They didn’t tell me it was stage 4 at that point – I think they didn’t want to frighten me.”

‘Stage four cancer is as bad as it gets’

On December 21 Fiona was taken to surgery to have a stomach tube inserted – incase her throat was too sore to allow her to swallow food after radiotherapy.

“I was really poorly after Christmas.

“At that point it was difficult to eat because the tumour was so big it was a struggle to swallow.”

Her treatment then started in January 2024.

It involved 30 rounds of radiotherapy and chemotherapy over six weeks at Edinburgh Western General Hospital.

Fiona revealed it was during a check up with an oncologist that she asked what stage her cancer was.

“That’s when I learned it was stage four and neither myself or Michael realised that.

“It’s the worst stage of cancer and you need a lot of treatment. There is also no guarantee it will work.”

Gruelling cancer treatment

Fiona was very unwell during her intensive cancer treatment, which finished in February this year.

It was also a difficult time as Michael developed shingles so was unable to go into the hospital with her.

She says: “The radiotherapy damages your skin so it comes off. I also lost my hair and it burns the inside of your mouth.

“My tongue was swollen and I had lots of ulcers. My mouth was red raw – I couldn’t swallow.

“I even struggled to drink water.

“Now I still struggle to drink tap water properly because my throat muscles have been damaged.”

Her taste buds have also been altered and her saliva glands have disappeared.

And as well as being unable to now digest certain foods, Fiona can no longer drink alcohol.

She has also lost four stone in weight.

When did Pittenweem’s Fiona get the all-clear from cancer?

At the end of May this year Fiona had a detailed scan.

And on June 18 she got the results.

“The consultant said it’s all really good.

“He said the cancer was all gone and I would need no further treatment.

“Hearing those words felt so unreal. I just couldn’t believe it.

“I felt so so lucky and grateful.”

What was the impact on Fiona’s business?

Fiona and Michael decided to shutdown Pittenweem Preserves for eight months so she could focus on her cancer treatment.

“Money has been a massive concern for us – we ate into every single penny we had.

“We are both employed in Pittenweem Preserves so with neither of us working we didn’t have any money coming in.

“I never hid the fact I had cancer I was open about it with my customers.

“But I wasn’t sure if we were going to have a viable business at the other end after I got the all-clear, which was a big worry.

“It’s been brilliant though – I now have around 98 per cent of the business back.”

The couple also moved to a cottage in October – which added an extra strain after a tough few months.

The business is now based at their new ‘jam shack’ at Knightsward Farm.

Husband Michael has been her ‘rock’

Fiona is thankful for the support of her family particularly her mum and dad, friend Chris Horsley and her husband Michael.

“My friend Chris has had the same cancer as me and is now facing a new cancer battle.

“He has been really supportive.

“While my husband Michael has been my rock. We have been married for 36 years. This is the hardest thing we have ever been through.

“But I didn’t doubt for a minute that he would be there every second of the way for me.”

Looking ahead to the new year

Fiona is looking forward to spending Christmas with Michael and her mum and dad.

She adds: “I can’t wait for Hogmanay.

“Just me and Michael and I will have a hot chocolate to celebrate.

“The cottage is perfect for the two of us, we have the business in our little ‘jam shack’ and I am healthy.

“There’s not a lot more you can ask for.”