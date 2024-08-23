Fife jam boss opens up on shock cancer diagnosis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Fife jam boss opens up on shock cancer diagnosis

The popular jam company was forced to close for six months as its owner recovered.

By Paul Malik
Fiona Audsley, owner and founder of Pittenweem Preserves Image: Pittenweem Preserves
Fiona Audsley, owner and founder of Pittenweem Preserves Image: Pittenweem Preserves

The owner of the much-loved Pittenweem Preserves has described her shock cancer diagnosis which forced her to mothball her company for six months.

Fiona Audsley was diagnosed with stage four head and neck cancer earlier this year.

The 56-year-old makes jams, chutneys and vinegars from her “jam shack” in the back garden and has sold them with her husband Michael since 2018.

And after a tumultuous few months, the pair are preparing to uproot the firm to a new cottage.

But despite the setbacks, Fiona said she is raring to back to business after receiving the all-clear.

Pittenweem Preserves is open for business

Fiona and Michael decided to put the breaks on their business after she found out the seriousness of her disease.

She went through brutal rounds of treatment, the side effects of which left her with an altered sense of taste and other difficulties brought-on by radiotherapy.

The husband and wife team decided their brand would need to be mothballed so Fiona could recover as quickly as possible. But it was not without difficulties.

“We are self-employed, of course. And we until the start of the year, had been supplying National Trust venues with our jam. At least 19 of them.

“Because we had closed, we missed the chance to renew our contracts with the Trust. I’m confident we will win them back, but it has had an impact.

Fiona Audsley, founder of Pittenweem Preserves. Image: Pittenweem Preserves

“Deciding to mothball the company was heart-breaking. But it was really the only option we had”.

And Fiona said her customers had worried about “overloading” her with orders over fears for her health.

“Our customers are fantastic. And their response to us getting back to making jam has been phenomenal. I can’t thank them enough for their support.

“They have been amazed at how many orders I am taking, and had been worried at first I would be overwhelmed.

“But I say, bring on the orders!”

Jam making classes to launch

Moving house might be an added stress for Fiona and Michael, but the couple are taking full advantage of their new digs.

“Our new cottage will have parking for customers, which means we can launch our new jam and preserve making classes.

Pittenweem Preserves’ Fiona Audsley and husband Michael Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“People will be able to come to the jam shack and make their own home-made preserves. It will be a fun day out.

“We are the only maker in the UK that uses 100% fruit sugar in the production of our jams.”

All of the details when the classes will be taking place are available on the Pittenweem Preserves website.

More from Business

MG Perth on Dunkeld Road Image: John Clark Motor Group
New operator to run Perth MG dealership following deal
David Hamilton talks us through his favourite bits about the Tay Bridgehead communities
Dundee and Fife videogames entrepreneur buys Scotland's pro esports company
2
James Taylor, managing director, Taylors Snacks Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perthshire's Taylors Snacks in English expansion following German supermarket deal
Owner of the Tayview Hotel, Santanu Roy Chowdhury. Image: Mhairi Edwards/ DC Thomson
Dundee hotel boss claims 'tax dodge' caused by waterlogged computer
10
CTD Tiles on Clepington Road, Dundee. Image: Google
Dundee ceramic tile shop to close after firm goes bust and staff made redundant
Stewart Milne Group and its Scottish housebuilding divisions left a pile of debt in their wake. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Stewart Milne Group: Unsecured creditors owed tens of millions unlikely to receive any money
Danni Paton-Strang and Richard Strang, owners of Outdoor Lifestyle Competitions. Image: Outdoor Lifestyle Competitions
Fife couple offer the campervan lifestyle for the price of a cup of coffee
Sarah Smith, founder and owner of Unlock Your Past. Image: Sarah Smith/Unlock Your Past
Kinross historian helps Americans find their great-great-great grandparents
Shona and Scott Galloway, owners of Home Sweet Home Fife. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Husband and wife team to open new branch of Fife estate agents
Will Stephen in his shop, Yard's Games. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Yard's Games in Arbroath rolling its way to success

Conversation