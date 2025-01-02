Asylum seeker admits threats with butter knife after Perth hotel assault

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Asylum seeker admits threats with butter knife after Perth hotel assault

Sanad Mostafa flew into a rage because he believed "no one was listening to him" when he reported to police that he had been attacked by other men while staying at Perth's Station Hotel.

By Jamie Buchan
The Station Hotel in Perth
The Station Hotel in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A blood-soaked asylum seeker armed himself with a butter knife and made threats to hotel security staff after trying in vain to tell police he was the victim of an assault.

Sanad Mostafa flew into a rage because he believed “no one was listening to him” when he reported to police he had been attacked by other men while staying at Perth’s Station Hotel.

The city’s sheriff court heard how police were unable to take action because there was no interpreter present and they did not know what Mostafa was telling them.

When officers left the hotel, the 22-year-old grabbed the blunt knife and began ranting at security officers.

He initially denied behaving in a threatening or abusive manner while brandishing a knife on October 30 2022 but pled guilty to an amended charge at the start of the second day of his trial.

An allegation he was in possession of a broken glass bottle was withdrawn.

Pointed out names on register

Fiscal depute Duncan McKenzie said Mostafa was covered in blood when he spoke to police.

He became irate and was later found with the butter knife.

Mostafa was transferred to Perth Royal Infirmary before being taken into custody.

For nearly three years, the Station Hotel and nearby Queen’s Hotel have been used by the Home Office to house asylum seekers from war torn countries.

The Radisson Blu Station Hotel, Leonard Street, Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Solicitor Alan Davie, defending, said: “Mr Mostafa advises me that he had been the victim of an assault.

“He had returned to the hotel covered in blood and asked security staff to contact police.

“He had also attempted to point out the names of the individuals responsible on the register.”

When police attended, Mostafa tried to pass on the names “but he did not have an interpreter and police left without taking any action,” said Mr Davie.

Perth Sheriff Court

“He concedes this caused him to become angrier.

“He obtained a butter knife and acted in an aggressive manner.”

Mr Davie said it was security staff who bore the brunt of his client’s behaviour, “albeit, he was not specifically threatening them”.

“Being in possession of any knife is serious but a butter knife would not have been his weapon of choice.”

Mostafa regretted his actions and “knows he should have handled things differently,” Mr Davie said.

“He felt that no one was listening… it was the only way he could think to react at the time.”

Time served

Mostafa has since moved out of Perth and is now living at an address in Glasgow.

His solicitor said: “Due to his status, he has no real income.

“He would be willing to participate in unpaid work.”

Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon told Mostafa: “You should not have behaved in this way.”

He added: “It is particularly serious to have possession of a knife.

“Standing the nature of the charge, I would normally defer for reports but in view of the fact that you have already served the equivalent of a two-month sentence I can deal with the matter today.”

Mostafa was ordered to carry out 75 hours unpaid work.

