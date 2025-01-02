Asylum seeker admits threats with butter knife after Perth hotel assault

A blood-soaked asylum seeker armed himself with a butter knife and made threats to hotel security staff after trying in vain to tell police he was the victim of an assault.

Sanad Mostafa flew into a rage because he believed “no one was listening to him” when he reported to police he had been attacked by other men while staying at Perth’s Station Hotel.

The city’s sheriff court heard how police were unable to take action because there was no interpreter present and they did not know what Mostafa was telling them.

When officers left the hotel, the 22-year-old grabbed the blunt knife and began ranting at security officers.

He initially denied behaving in a threatening or abusive manner while brandishing a knife on October 30 2022 but pled guilty to an amended charge at the start of the second day of his trial.

An allegation he was in possession of a broken glass bottle was withdrawn.

Pointed out names on register

Fiscal depute Duncan McKenzie said Mostafa was covered in blood when he spoke to police.

He became irate and was later found with the butter knife.

Mostafa was transferred to Perth Royal Infirmary before being taken into custody.

For nearly three years, the Station Hotel and nearby Queen’s Hotel have been used by the Home Office to house asylum seekers from war torn countries.

Solicitor Alan Davie, defending, said: “Mr Mostafa advises me that he had been the victim of an assault.

“He had returned to the hotel covered in blood and asked security staff to contact police.

“He had also attempted to point out the names of the individuals responsible on the register.”

When police attended, Mostafa tried to pass on the names “but he did not have an interpreter and police left without taking any action,” said Mr Davie.

“He concedes this caused him to become angrier.

“He obtained a butter knife and acted in an aggressive manner.”

Mr Davie said it was security staff who bore the brunt of his client’s behaviour, “albeit, he was not specifically threatening them”.

“Being in possession of any knife is serious but a butter knife would not have been his weapon of choice.”

Mostafa regretted his actions and “knows he should have handled things differently,” Mr Davie said.

“He felt that no one was listening… it was the only way he could think to react at the time.”

Time served

Mostafa has since moved out of Perth and is now living at an address in Glasgow.

His solicitor said: “Due to his status, he has no real income.

“He would be willing to participate in unpaid work.”

Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon told Mostafa: “You should not have behaved in this way.”

He added: “It is particularly serious to have possession of a knife.

“Standing the nature of the charge, I would normally defer for reports but in view of the fact that you have already served the equivalent of a two-month sentence I can deal with the matter today.”

Mostafa was ordered to carry out 75 hours unpaid work.

