Dundee healthcare worker in boozy Christmas drink-drive crash

Michele Buckley botched a three-point turn and hit a lamppost, after already bashing into an occupied parked car.

By Ciaran Shanks
Michele Buckley
Michele Buckley.

A drink-driver bumped into a car before crashing into lamppost following a boozy Christmas party in Dundee.

Michele Buckley performed a botched three-point turn after having a change of heart about her fitness to drive home from The Barn pub at Campfield Square in Barnhill.

The 62-year-old was found to be almost four times the limit after being arrested on December 10.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how Buckley’s BMW 3 series struck the back of a parked Volkswagen Polo at the rear of the pub at around 9.50pm.

Prosecutor Lana Norrie said: “The (driver) experienced a thud to his vehicle.

“He turned and realised his vehicle had been collided with by the accused’s vehicle.

“The witness immediately followed the accused in her vehicle as she exited the car park.

“The witness contacted the police.”

Three-point turn

Around five minutes later, Buckley carried out a three-point turn and crashed into a lamppost before driving back towards Strathmore Street.

The other driver again called the police and said he believed Buckley was under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Officers found Buckley in the vehicle in the Campfield Square car park, where she was noted to be visibly drunk, smelling of alcohol and slurring her words.

After being taken to police headquarters on West Bell Street, Buckley provided a reading of 80 mics of alcohol in 100 mils of breath.

Buckley, who resides at Hilton of Balmuir, Strathmartine, pled guilty to drink-driving (80mics/ 22) at The Barn on December 10.

She was disqualified for 12 months and fined £465.

‘Extremely foolish decision’

Solicitor John Boyle said: “She was on a Christmas night out and had no intention to drive.

“She was to be leaving her vehicle there and taking a taxi home.

“She had been unable to get a taxi and for a reason she can’t explain, got in her vehicle.

“She realised fairly quickly she should not have been driving and realised the error of her ways.”

Mr Boyle, who described his client as working in the “healthcare sector”, added: “She is considerably embarrassed about putting herself in this situation.

“Her address is a rural location and will cause her significant difficulties.”

Since March 2013, Buckley has been a director of Hawkes Health (UK) Limited, based on South Tay Street in Dundee, which specialises in occupational health.

Sheriff Clair McLachlan told her: “I think you will be the first to acknowledge this was an extremely foolish decision on your part and in one respect, you are lucky not to have caused yourself or anybody else significant injury.”

