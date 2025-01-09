Dundee fan banned from games across UK after headbutting steward in Aberdeen

A Dundee FC fan has been banned from all UK football games for a year after he headbutted a steward in Aberdeen.

Robert Alexander, 61, took umbrage when he was asked to move by security staff during an Aberdeen vs Dundee game in April last year.

The two men got into a verbal argument and out of nowhere, Alexander headbutted the 25-year-old steward, causing him to fall to the ground unconscious with his nose bleeding “profusely”.

His solicitor told Aberdeen Sheriff Court Alexander had consumed only a “small amount” of alcohol before carrying out the assault.

Alexander pled guilty to one count of assault to injury.

As an alternative to a prison sentence, Sheriff Peter Grant-Hutchison made Alexander, of Sandy Loan, Broughty Ferry, subject to a community payback order with 60 hours of unpaid work and banned him from football for a year.

Fiscal depute Anne MacDonald told the court that on April 13 last year, at around 3.10pm, Alexander was seen among a group of supporters at Pittodrie.

He was asked to move by the steward as the group was causing an obstruction.

Alexander was “being difficult,” so the steward approached him and “had a word with the accused, who did not take this very seriously and made certain comments that there might be violence,” Ms MacDonald said.

Alexander responded aggressively when the steward put his hand out to keep his distance.

The Dundee fan pushed the complainer, who pushed Alexander back to get him to move away and warned he would have to leave the stadium if he did not calm down.

At this point, Alexander turned to the steward and headbutted him.

The security guard fell to the ground with his nose “bleeding profusely”.

It was the steward’s belief he was knocked unconscious for about 20 seconds following the assault, Ms MacDonald added.

Defence solicitor Michael Burnett told the court his client had no previous convictions for football-related violence but did have one previous assault conviction from a number of years ago.

“This took place nine months ago and there has been nothing of this kind since.

“Mr Alexander had had a small amount of alcohol that day and things were said between him and the complainer.

“There was a point where Mr Alexander was walking away and the complainer engaged him again and they came back together and he puts his hands on him.

“It is at this point that Mr Alexander acted in the way he did but after the initial exchange my client was walking away and that could have been the end of it.”

The game, which cemented Dundee’s top six league finish, ended 0-0.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.