Decision delayed over licence for Scotland’s first XL Bully sanctuary in Angus

A follow-up inspection of kennels near Forfar is to be carried out before campaigner Kerryanne Shaw's bid comes back before councillors next month.

By Graham Brown
Kerryanne Shaw has been running her bulldog rescue charity for a decade.
Kerryanne Shaw leads a bulldog breed rescue charity. Image: Supplied

A decision over a licence for an XL Bully rescue centre in Angus has been delayed for a month.

The move was made to allow a charity campaigner to have a lawyer present to submit her case for the facility near Forfar.

Kerryanne Shaw told Angus civic licensing councillors she did not want to be “shot-gunned” in her bid for an animal welfare licence when she faced them on Thursday.

The kennels at Happas would be the first sanctuary in Scotland for the controversial breed.

But councillors were presented with a damning inspection report at their meeting in Forfar.

XL Bully campaigner Kerryanne Shaw at Forfar licensing meeting.
Kerryanne Shaw addressed Angus civic licensing councillors in Forfar. Image: Angus Council/You Tube

It included concerns around stressed-out dogs, pet welfare, security, poor record-keeping and lack of medication controls.

Ms Shaw, who moved to Angus after announcing plans to establish the sanctuary a year ago, said animal welfare inspector Coreen Hill’s report was “misleading”.

The All Bullie Charity Rescue figurehead asked councillors to defer a decision so her lawyer could be present.

She told the committee the Happas kennels had been in a “massive state of disrepair” when she took them over.

Ms Shaw is leasing the premises from owner Jeremy Barron.

‘Back-breaking’ work to improve Happas kennels

“It shouldn’t have been fit for licensing, in my opinion,” she added.

“There has been an awful lot of back-breaking work, at a great cost to us, that has gone into bringing the premises up to a much higher standard.

Happas Canine Centre, near Inverarity, Angus.
Happas Canine Centre, near Inverarity, Angus. Image: Google Street View

“I understand there are some things I’m getting to grips with regarding record-keeping etc.

“However, we have now purchased a kennels management database that I will be training to use and implementing as soon as possible.

“We also have a vet who is willing to work with the charity.”

Campaigner criticises inspector’s report

But she added: “The other things in the report I feel are quite misleading.”

When it was inspected in November, the centre had 25 dogs, and 12 in foster homes. Not all of the animals are XL Bullies.

The inspector highlighted a lack of toys for the dogs among her concerns.

Ms Shaw told the committee: “There are toys, they just don’t have them in the kennels because they’ll eat them.

“We have an almost living-room sort of set up in the main building that the dogs can get to enjoy more of a home comfort environment.”

She asked for the application to be deferred until the committee’s February meeting.

“My solicitor had prior commitments (and could not be here).

“I do feel I have a right to be legally represented and not shot-gunned by an opposing party with greater resources than what I have.

“Ideally it would be deferred for (the solicitor) to be here.”

The committee unanimously agreed to put the licence application on the agenda of the February 13 meeting.

Councillors have also asked for a follow-up inspection to be completed at Happas by that time.

Conversation