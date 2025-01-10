Dundee grooming gang trio went on the run while awaiting trial

Three Dundee grooming gang members went on the run while awaiting trial.

Christian Urlateanu, Alexandra Bugonea and Catalin Dobre fled to Europe following the arrest of ringleader Marian Mircea Cumpanasoiu – known as Mario – and Remus Stan.

International arrest warrants were issued and ex-partners Urlateanu, 41, and Bugonea, 34, were eventually traced in Belgium before being extradited back to Scotland in 2024.

Dobre, 44, was found in the Czech Republic.

He had initially challenged being hauled back to the UK but was extradited to Scotland in time for the six-week trial at the High Court in Glasgow.

The Romanian-born gang, based at flats in Dundee, could be facing life behind bars after being convicted of sexually exploiting 10 vulnerable women in 2021 and 2022.

Their victims included a woman who was trafficked into prostitution and then threatened because she was not earning enough.

Another was gang-raped by three of the predators.

‘Significant sentences’

Lord Scott deferred sentencing until next month but warned the group the charges carried a life sentence.

“This was an appalling catalogue of rape, serial sexual abuse and exploitation of extremely vulnerable, mostly, young women.

“Be in no doubt, you will spend a considerable period of time in custody. I will be imposing significant sentences.”

Victims were trafficked between several flats in Dundee, including properties in Baxter Park and Lochee.

Detective Inspector Scott Carswell, senior investigating officer on the case, praised their courage.

He said: “Without their powerful testaments, these criminals would still be at large making other women’s lives a misery.”