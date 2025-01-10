Dundee grooming gang trio went on the run while awaiting trial

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Courts

Dundee grooming gang trio went on the run while awaiting trial

'Be in no doubt, you will spend a considerable period of time in custody. I will be imposing significant sentences.'

By The Crime and Courts Team
Cristian Urlateanu
Cristian Urlateanu. Image: Police Scotland

Three Dundee grooming gang members went on the run while awaiting trial.

Christian Urlateanu, Alexandra Bugonea and Catalin Dobre fled to Europe following the arrest of ringleader Marian Mircea Cumpanasoiu – known as Mario – and Remus Stan.

International arrest warrants were issued and ex-partners Urlateanu, 41, and Bugonea, 34, were eventually traced in Belgium before being extradited back to Scotland in 2024.

Dobre, 44, was found in the Czech Republic.

Catalin Dobre
Catalin Dobre, a member of the Dundee grooming gang. Image: Police Scotland
Alexandra Bugonea
Alexandra Bugonea. Image: Police Scotland

He had initially challenged being hauled back to the UK but was extradited to Scotland in time for the six-week trial at the High Court in Glasgow.

The Romanian-born gang, based at flats in Dundee, could be facing life behind bars after being convicted of sexually exploiting 10 vulnerable women in 2021 and 2022.

Their victims included a woman who was trafficked into prostitution and then threatened because she was not earning enough.

Another was gang-raped by three of the predators.

‘Significant sentences’

Lord Scott deferred sentencing until next month but warned the group the charges carried a life sentence.

“This was an appalling catalogue of rape, serial sexual abuse and exploitation of extremely vulnerable, mostly, young women.

“Be in no doubt, you will spend a considerable period of time in custody. I will be imposing significant sentences.”

Victims were trafficked between several flats in Dundee, including properties in Baxter Park and Lochee.

Detective Inspector Scott Carswell, senior investigating officer on the case, praised their courage.

He said: “Without their powerful testaments, these criminals would still be at large making other women’s lives a misery.”

