What are Dundee shoppers wearing as they hit the January sales?

Oh boy – it’s cold outside.

But that hasn’t stopped shoppers in Dundee from hitting the January sales.

Six stylish bargain hunters talked us through their outfits.

Megan Vehra, 23, Monifieth

What do you do for a living?

I work in recruitment.

What are you wearing?

The shoes are Dr Martens, the trousers are from River Island, the top and blazer are from Zara and the belt is from Primark.

How would you describe your style?

It’s a mixed bag, but usually business casual. I take inspiration from old money and street style aesthetics.

Where do you like to shop?

Asos – you get a bit of everything on there.

Who is your style icon?

I don’t have a style icon. I like to make a wee board on Pinterest for inspiration.

Logan Stewart, 32, Dundee

What do you do for a living?

I’m a youth worked for kids with ADHD.

What are you wearing?

The jumper and jeans are from Primark, the boots are from Blundstone and the hat is from online somewhere.

How would you describe your style?

I would say my style is a bit random and unique.

Where do you like to shop?

I like thrift shopping. I go to Edinburgh and Glasgow to do vintage rummages. There’s not many places in Dundee.

Who is your style icon?

John Lennon when he was younger. I’m usually inspired by musicians that I grew up listening to in the 90s.

Helen Egan, 25, Forfar

What do you do for a living?

I’m a student at Glasgow University.

What are you wearing?

The jacket is from H&M, the jumper is from Oliver Bonas, the jeans are from M&S and the bag is from Uniqlo.

How would you describe your style?

Always just behind the trends!

Where do you like to shop?

All over – but usually in Glasgow and online.

Who is your style icon?

I don’t have one.

Josh Stuurham, 71, Holland

What do you do for a living?

I’m retired.

What are you wearing?

The jeans and jumper are from H&M, the coat is from a store called We, the boots are from a shop in Holland and I don’t remember where the scarf is from – I have had it for years!

How would you describe your style?

I live on a boat in Holland so a lot of my clothes are nautical. And I like to wear a lot of colours. You could say I am a stylish pensioner!

Where do you like to shop?

Ralph Lauren, McGregor and designer labels.

Who is your style icon?

I just wear what I like. I have my own style.

Lucinda Shale, 33, Dundee

What do you do for a living?

I am a student and a research assistant.

What are you wearing?

The legging flare pants are from Tala, the old Uggs are for rainy days like today, the hoodie is from Primark, and the scarf is by Ichi – I got it in a little shop in the Highlands. The coat is by Avec Les Filles – I think my mum bought it in TK Maxx.

How would you describe your style?

Casual chic. I like to be comfortable as I travel so much. But sometimes I like to wear something boujee!

Where do you like to shop?

I love charity shops, especially in [affluent] places like Stockbridge because they tend to have good stuff. I also love cheap places like Primark.

Who is your style icon?

My mum! She is so trendy and so much cooler than I am.

Coral Barnett, 21, Dundee

What do you do for a living?

I’m a student at Dundee University.

What are you wearing?

The cardigan is from a charity shop in the South of France, the boots are from a charity shop in Belgium, and the rest is from Vinted.

How would you describe your style?

I usually like to dress colourfully, and I enjoy layering.

Where do you like to shop?

Vinted and charity shops.

Who is your style icon?

Helena Bonham Carter. She wears so many layers. Her style is chaotic but it just works!