What are Dundee shoppers wearing as they hit the January sales?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle

What are Dundee shoppers wearing as they hit the January sales?

Six stylish bargain hunters talked us through their outfits.

Helen Egan was checking out the sales in the Overgate. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson
Helen Egan was checking out the sales in the Overgate. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson
By Poppy Watson

Oh boy – it’s cold outside.

But that hasn’t stopped shoppers in Dundee from hitting the January sales.

Six stylish bargain hunters talked us through their outfits.

Megan Vehra, 23, Monifieth

Megan Vehra takes fashion inspiration from Pinterest. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I work in recruitment.

What are you wearing?

The shoes are Dr Martens, the trousers are from River Island, the top and blazer are from Zara and the belt is from Primark.

How would you describe your style?

It’s a mixed bag, but usually business casual. I take inspiration from old money and street style aesthetics.

Where do you like to shop?

Asos – you get a bit of everything on there.

Who is your style icon?

I don’t have a style icon. I like to make a wee board on Pinterest for inspiration.

Logan Stewart, 32, Dundee

Logan Stewart says his style is random. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I’m a youth worked for kids with ADHD.

What are you wearing?

The jumper and jeans are from Primark, the boots are from Blundstone and the hat is from online somewhere.

How would you describe your style?

I would say my style is a bit random and unique.

Where do you like to shop?

I like thrift shopping. I go to Edinburgh and Glasgow to do vintage rummages. There’s not many places in Dundee.

Who is your style icon?

John Lennon when he was younger. I’m usually inspired by musicians that I grew up listening to in the 90s.

Helen Egan, 25, Forfar

Helen Egan likes to buy clothes online. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I’m a student at Glasgow University.

What are you wearing?

The jacket is from H&M, the jumper is from Oliver Bonas, the jeans are from M&S and the bag is from Uniqlo.

How would you describe your style?

Always just behind the trends!

Where do you like to shop?

All over – but usually in Glasgow and online.

Who is your style icon?

I don’t have one.

Josh Stuurham, 71, Holland

Josh Stuurham enjoys wearing colours. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I’m retired.

What are you wearing?

The jeans and jumper are from H&M, the coat is from a store called We, the boots are from a shop in Holland and I don’t remember where the scarf is from – I have had it for years!

How would you describe your style?

I live on a boat in Holland so a lot of my clothes are nautical. And I like to wear a lot of colours. You could say I am a stylish pensioner!

Where do you like to shop?

Ralph Lauren, McGregor and designer labels.

Who is your style icon?

I just wear what I like. I have my own style.

Lucinda Shale, 33, Dundee

Lucinda Shale takes fashion inspiration from her mum. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I am a student and a research assistant.

What are you wearing?

The legging flare pants are from Tala, the old Uggs are for rainy days like today, the hoodie is from Primark, and the scarf is by Ichi – I got it in a little shop in the Highlands. The coat is by Avec Les Filles – I think my mum bought it in TK Maxx.

How would you describe your style?

Casual chic. I like to be comfortable as I travel so much. But sometimes I like to wear something boujee!

Where do you like to shop?

I love charity shops, especially in [affluent] places like Stockbridge because they tend to have good stuff. I also love cheap places like Primark.

Who is your style icon?

My mum! She is so trendy and so much cooler than I am.

Coral Barnett, 21, Dundee

Coral Barnett enjoys layering clothes. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I’m a student at Dundee University.

What are you wearing?

The cardigan is from a charity shop in the South of France, the boots are from a charity shop in Belgium, and the rest is from Vinted.

How would you describe your style?

I usually like to dress colourfully, and I enjoy layering.

Where do you like to shop?

Vinted and charity shops.

Who is your style icon?

Helena Bonham Carter. She wears so many layers. Her style is chaotic but it just works!

More from Lifestyle

Many of the Balcaskie Estate producers at Bowhouse. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
How Bowhouse foodies revived the 'old High Street spirit' in Fife’s East Neuk
Dunblane dad Kenny Forbes feels lucky to still be here after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer over a decade ago
Dunblane dad Kenny on pancreatic cancer fight: 'I was lucky I went yellow'
Seven Gables sits right on Elie's famous beach. Image: Savills.
Fantastic 17th Century house on Elie Beach hits the market for £1.4 million
A Victoria Street home sold in November,
Dunfermline house prices rise by 30% as city 'rides wave of popularity'
Eden Cottage is in the village of Gateside. Image: Thorntons.
Historic Fife fixer-upper with six acre paddock on the banks of the River Eden…
Pete Chan outside his new takeaway Mama's in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Pete Chan returns with Mama’s - a smaller takeaway with big flavours
Lisa, Archie and Graeme McColl with their pigs at Charleton Farm. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Why farming newbies The McColls ditched their desk jobs for life on Montrose estate
Inverbashie Farmhouse
5-bedroom Perthshire farmhouse with beautiful modern interior for sale
A front image of the Lineside Cottage behind the railway line near Pitlochry.
Pitlochry cottage that can only be accessed by walking over railway line for sale
Carer high fiving patient across table.
Looking to start your caring career? Fife Health and Social Care Partnership want to…

Conversation