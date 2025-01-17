Fife-based paedophile hunter on curfew for harassing journalist

A paedophile hunter from Dunfermline urged his half a million online followers to target a journalist, who feared she would be attacked at her home.

Kieren Ashby, better known as Stinson Hunter, had been the subject of a documentary about his efforts to track down child sexual predators.

He struck up a relationship with a national newspaper journalist who saw him as a source of stories.

When personal details relating to Ashby were published online, he blamed the journalist and publicly accused her of backing paedophiles.

She was subjected to hate-filled messages and threats from Ashby’s supporters.

Ashby, 43, formerly of Dundee, appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court and admitted conducting a stalking campaign that caused the Lanarkshire-based journalist fear and alarm in January 2023.

Sheriff Louise Gallacher placed Ashby under social work supervision for 12 months and said he must attend mental health services as directed.

He is confined to his home between 7pm and 7am each day under an eight-month electronic tagging order.

The sheriff also imposed a non-harassment order, banning Ashby from any contact with the journalist for five years.

Journalist cut contact

Ashby hit the headlines when the victim of a paedophile sting took his own life after being questioned by the police in 2013.

Ashby, then living in Warwickshire, had posed as a child online and arranged to meet a 45-year-old man before confronting and filming him.

His methods were criticised by the police but he also received huge exposure through the production The Paedophile Hunter.

Sinead Corrigan, prosecuting, said the journalist had contact with Ashby and regarded him as a possible source but decided against it as she considered his behaviour “erratic”.

Ms Corrigan told the court: “She cut contact but then became aware of Stinson Hunter accusing her on Twitter and Facebook of being involved in the release of his personal information.

“He also accused her of running a social media account that was supportive of paedophiles.”

The posts led to “numerous” name-calling comments from his followers.

He threatened to “doorstep” the journalist and encouraged his followers to “harass” her and contact her workplace.

Home visit threats

Ms Corrigan added: “He repeated the allegations during three one-hour Facebook live streams between January 14 and 16, asking his supporters to locate her and her partner.

“This was broadcast to his 550,000 followers.

“The journalist received numerous emails from unknown persons, calling her a paedophile.

“One reply to a Twitter post by the accused about attending at the journalist’s home stated ‘Let me know. Three cars full. Ready to go’.

“The journalist and her partner decided the situation had got out of hand.

“They were terrified the accused and his followers would discover where they lived.

“The police became involved and officers in Dunfermline arrested the accused.”

The court heard of the significant effect the harassment has had on the journalist’s life.

She changed her car in a bid to avoid being identified and closed her social media account, losing work contacts as a result.

Her employers diverted her to other duties for 18 months to reduce the risk of her being confronted by the accused and his followers.

Alternative to custody

Defence lawyer Stephen McQuillan said Ashby had tried to keep his personal details out of the public domain after being threatened in the wake of the man’s death in 2013.

The solicitor stated: “Those details were made available online.

“He doesn’t know where that came from but his reaction was extreme to say the least.

“This behaviour was two years ago and there has been no repeat. He has few online followers now.

“There has been a significant deterioration in his mental health over the last few years.”

Sheriff Gallacher told Ashby: “Given the serious and persistent nature of your behaviour – and the significant distress caused to the victim – I must consider a custodial sentence.

“But a psychiatric report refers to significant adverse trauma you have had in the past.

“There was no offending for 13 years before this, there has been nothing since and you have shown remorse.

“I’m satisfied there is an alternative to custody available.”

