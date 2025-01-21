Fife serial offender jailed for wheelie crash that left him fighting for life

A serial offender from Fife has been jailed for a catalogue of crimes, including dangerous driving while doing a wheelie on a motorbike, causing a crash which left him fighting for his life.

Gordon Gibson, 27, had been doing the wheelie just before the collision, which left him with a traumatic brain injury.

Gibson, formerly of Roswell Drive and Scott Place, Lochore, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court by video-link from prison.

He was jailed for almost three years for a string of offences going back to 2019, when he broke into two Spar stores stealing goods worth nearly £10,000.

In another offence, he ran from police on to the M90 in front of a car whose driver had to make an emergency stop.

Gibson then lay across the bonnet of the car before struggling with the driver and police officers.

He was re-sentenced after breaching a community payback order imposed for ramming a police car.

Wheelie crash

Depute fiscal Annie Henderson told the court that on August 18, at around 5.30pm a man was reversing his car onto Hill Road, Ballingry, having been at a shop.

The road was clear when he first checked but then he saw “a fast-moving motorcycle approaching at speed and performing a wheelie”.

The car driver had to take evasive action to avoid a collision but heard a loud smash.

“The accused was rendered unconscious and was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, where he had to undergo life-saving treatment,” said the depute.

Gibson admitted riding a motorcycle dangerously, at excessive speeds in a 20mph limit failing to keep control of the vehicle, causing one car to take evasive action and colliding with another.

He was disqualified from driving at the time.

Defence solicitor Aime Allan said her client suffered a significant brain injury in the crash.

He has had a long history of drug and alcohol misuse and since the accident this has worsened and he had been taking crack cocaine, she added.

List of other crimes

Gibson’s other crimes were also outlined.

November 5 2019 – while acting with others, broke into a Spar store in Main Street, Balmullo and stole tobacco products;

November 5 2019 – broke into the Spar store in High Street, Newport-on-Tay to steal tobacco products;

June 16 2021 – while disqualified, drove dangerously at Melrose Gardens, Lochore, by reversing into an unmarked police car, repeatedly striking and damaging it, causing officers to take evasive action to avoid being struck. He also struck another car, damaging it;

February 23 23 – at the M90, Halbeath slip road, he ran across the motorway on to a slip road, approached a moving vehicle compelling the drive to brake hard, then jumped on to the bonnet and lunged at the driver and struggled with him and police officers;

April 10 2024 – gave police officers a false name in Martin Crescent, Ballingry, attempting to pervert the course of justice;

June 14 2024 – went to the home of his former partner at Denfield Avenue, Dundonald, uninvited, repeatedly banged on a window and door, shouted, swore, acted aggressively, smashed a window, cut his wrists with a piece of broken glass, climbed through a window into the house, seized possession of a knife and cut his wrist;

July 4 2024 – at Scott Place, Lochore, acted aggressively, demanded money, made threats, repeatedly punched and kicked a door and placed his mother in a state of fear and alarm.

Sheriff Susan Duff jailed Gibson for a total of 153 weeks and he was banned from driving for five years.

