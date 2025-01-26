Thug broke beggar’s wrist in assault outside Perth supermarket

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Thug broke beggar’s wrist in assault outside Perth supermarket

Richard Miller admitted a seemingly unprovoked assault on the man as he sat at the entrance to the city's Morrison's store in January last year.

By Jamie Buchan
Morrison's Perth
Richard Miller assaulted his victim as he sat outside Morrison's, Perth.

A thug brutally attacked a beggar outside a Perth supermarket, leaving him with a broken wrist.

Richard Miller admitted a seemingly unprovoked assault on the man as he sat at the entrance to the city’s Morrison’s store in January last year.

Perth Sheriff Court heard how victim Jamie Hodge “crawled” into the shop to get away from his attacker.

Miller, 36, pled guilty to assaulting Mr Hodge to his severe injury.

His not guilty plea was accepted to a further allegation he assaulted and robbed a woman in the city’s Tay Street in February.

Bullying

Fiscal depute Rachel Hill said: “At about 9pm on January 29 2024, the complainer was begging outside Morrison’s supermarket.

“He was talking to a friend when he was struck to the right side of his head.

“Mr Hodge could see that it was the accused, who continued to repeatedly punch him to the head and kick him on the body.

“The complainer was able to crawl into the supermarket to take a basket, before returning outside.”

Morrison’s supermarket in Perth.

Mr Hodge asked Miller: “Why do you keeping bullying me?”

Miller replied: “Because you keep talking s*** about me.”

Ms Hill said: “The accused then repeatedly punched Mr Hodge to the head and kicked him to the body.

“He managed to escape into the supermarket, while the accused ran off.”

Several shoppers and staff ran to Mr Hodge’s aid.

Police were called and Mr Hodge was taken to hospital.

Ms Hill said: “The complainer suffered injuries including bruising above his right ear.

“Following an X-ray, it was confirmed that both bones in his left wrist were broken.”

Remanded

Solicitor David Holmes, defending, said his client had been on remand since February 12.

“His intention would be to move out of the area to be near his mum and find work in Glasgow,” he said.

The court heard Miller is still to be sentenced for other charges of assault and threatening behaviour.

Sheriff Alison McKay told him: “The matters calling before this court are individually quite serious but taken together they give me some concern for the safety of the public as far as your conduct is concerned.”

Miller, listed as a prisoner in Perth, will continue to be remanded as he awaits sentencing next month.

In November, Miller was acquitted of an alleged assault on an octogenarian taxi driver.

John Chapman, 87, told how he fought back when he was attacked by a passenger, conceding to the court: “My Muhammad Ali days are behind me”.

But he said he was not able to identify the culprit, saying of Miller – the man prosecutors believed was responsible – “I don’t think this is the same guy.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

