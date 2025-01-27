Shoplifter asks for prison after Dundee Tesco needle stab ‘promise’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shoplifter asks for prison after Dundee Tesco needle stab ‘promise’

Leanne Ellington told a shop worker she threatened to stab, "It's not a threat, it's a promise".

By Ciaran Shanks
Leanne Ellington
Leanne Ellington. Image: Facebook

A prolific Dundee shoplifter asked to be sent to prison after choking a Lidl worker and threatening to stab a Tesco employee with a needle.

Leanne Ellington arrived at Dundee Sheriff Court hoping to be given a jail term and said she had no interest in a community payback order.

The 40-year-old repeat offender was sentenced for a number of crimes in supermarkets, described as “appalling” by a sheriff.

It was revealed how on January 25 2023, Ellington threatened a staff member after being suspected of shoplifting at the Kingsway West Tesco.

Fiscal depute Carrie-Anne Mackenzie said Ellington, of Hazlehead Way, was noted to be behaving in an erratic manner.

Ellington said: “I am going to get my needle and stab you in the neck.”

When asked if this was a threat, she replied: “It’s not a threat, it’s a promise.”

Tesco Kingsway West
Tesco in Kingsway West.

On October 17 that year, Ellington was behaving in a similar fashion at Lidl, South Ward Road, when she struck a worker with an unknown item before seizing his colleague by the throat.

Ellington also admitted separate charges of stealing cosmetics from The Range, Stack Leisure Park, on January 18 2024 and making violent threats during an abusive incident on Meadowside on June 9 last year.

Solicitor Billy Watt said: “The needle threat was an empty threat, there never was a real danger but she appreciates her behaviour with retail staff clearly leaves a lot to be desired.”

Ellington’s alcohol abuse, Mr Watt added, had spiralled with his client also facing issues with her tenancy.

Sheriff Derek Reekie sentenced Ellington to a total of 11 months in prison for the four separate cases.

He said: “It’s accepted that there’s no suitable alternative but a custodial sentence.

“People working in retail shops have enough problems with people shoplifting without people resorting to threats like that.

“You assaulted two shop workers at the same time. You hit one of them and you seized a lady by the throat. Appalling behaviour.”

