Bozo Mikulic creates special family memories with late St Johnstone winner

The Mikulic family got a special moment to savour at McDiarmid Park on Saturday.

Dad, Bozo, smashed home a dramatic St Johnstone late winner to defeat Motherwell and inject some much-needed momentum into the Perth club’s Premiership survival bid.

And by doing so, the Croatian centre-back sent his wife and son back to Split in the best possible fashion.

“Paula and Toma were here to watch the game,” said Mikulic.

“They go home to Croatia tomorrow (Sunday).

“It’s nice that they got to see that before they go.

“They came over for Christmas and have been here for a month.

“It was funny – after the last game I spoke to my wife and she told me that they had been in the toilet and he was shouting a chant from the fans to get back out and support the team!

“He’s two-and-a-half and is starting to speak.

“I just hope he wasn’t in the toilet when I scored!”

Forrest Gump

Mikulic’s goal celebration after he had hooked the ball home from six yards out in the 88th minute was the type you’d see from a child in the playground.

“I didn’t know where to run to be honest,” he said. “I was like Forrest Gump – without the intelligence!

“That win and that goal means so much.

“It was important for me but even more important for the team that we got the three points.

“I am so happy.

“We played for the whole game and I want to thank the fans for supporting us for the whole game.

“We showed that we have fight and spirit.

“The game could not have started in a worse way – a penalty against us.

“But we felt that the fans were still behind us and I think we played well.

“In the end we could all celebrate.

“We know that we are still bottom of the table and we have to win a lot more games but we’ll never give up.

“You need quality in football, of course.

“But without character and mentality, you cannot win.

“That’s how we want to play.”

It was close shave whether Mikulic was on or offside before he got his shot away.

“The VAR check took a long time,” he said. “I was so scared it would be offside. I knew it was tight.

“Maybe that little margin will be what changes our season.

“We know we have a long way to go.

“This was a good win and will help our confidence but we need to go again against St Mirren.”

Daniels Balodis

Mikulic could soon be joined at Saints by a centre-half he has come up against before, Daniels Balodis.

“I’ve played against him a couple of times when I was in Latvia for two years,” he said.

“He was the captain of the team he was playing for. He will be a leader.

“I don’t know a lot about him but I’m sure he got a lot of qualities.

“We don’t have many centre-backs just now.

“Sven (Sprangler) came into the team today – he was incredible. It’s a privilege to play alongside him.

“Both Sven and Drey (Wright) are good players.

“Of course, this isn’t their natural position but when you do a lot of things well, you can be successful.

“It is great for the gaffer to have these options.”

Club owner, Adam Webb, flew in from America a few days ago after being given a cancer all-clear.

“I met him for the first time yesterday,” said Mikulic.

“That was a win for him. All of the team would say that.

“I’m happy that he’s healthy and he was here.”