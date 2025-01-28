Thug with 110 convictions jailed for knife attack in Kinross-shire

A violent thug with 110 previous convictions dragged his ex-girlfriend along the ground before carrying out a vicious knife attack on her new partner.

Jamie Miller was hit with an extended sentence at the High Court in Dundee after the frenzied attack in January 2024.

It was revealed how the new partner lost feeling in his arm and was left suffering nightmares after the serious assault that left him with numerous cuts.

Miller previously pled guilty to assaulting his former partner on New Road, Milnathort, on January 28 2024 by seizing her hair, pulling her downwards and dragging her along the ground.

The 35-year-old then repeatedly struck her partner on the head and body with a knife to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement and to the danger of his life.

Nightmares

Miller, who has served numerous jail terms in recent years for violence, appeared via video link for sentencing from HMP Edinburgh.

Among his previous offences include a 2012 high court conviction for which he received an extended sentence.

Defence counsel Duncan McPhie said: “The victims are his ex-partner and her new partner. Drink was involved.

“I say that not to excuse but to offer by way of explanation.

“Mr Miller is remorseful and asked me to tender his apologies to the court and the complainers.

“He regrets everything that happened that night last year.”

Mr McPhie said that Miller actually welcomed the prospect of a lengthy jail term so that he can be fully supported and rehabilitated when he is released.

Judge Lady Drummond told Miller: “The photographs of the injuries you inflicted on the second complainer show many cuts over his body.

“These are of significant length and severity.

“The victim of the second offence has lost feeling in his arm, has nightmares and is suffering psychologically from your violent attack.”

Miller’s extended sentence comprises of four years and eight months in custody combined with three years of community supervision.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.