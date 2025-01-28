Thug with 110 convictions jailed for knife attack in Kinross-shire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Thug with 110 convictions jailed for knife attack in Kinross-shire

Jamie Miller was hit with an extended sentence at the High Court in Dundee after the frenzied attack in January 2024.

By Ciaran Shanks
smashed car windows Milnathort
Jamie Miller photographed at a previous appearance in Perth Sheriff Court.

A violent thug with 110 previous convictions dragged his ex-girlfriend along the ground before carrying out a vicious knife attack on her new partner.

Jamie Miller was hit with an extended sentence at the High Court in Dundee after the frenzied attack in January 2024.

It was revealed how the new partner lost feeling in his arm and was left suffering nightmares after the serious assault that left him with numerous cuts.

Miller previously pled guilty to assaulting his former partner on New Road, Milnathort, on January 28 2024 by seizing her hair, pulling her downwards and dragging her along the ground.

The 35-year-old then repeatedly struck her partner on the head and body with a knife to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement and to the danger of his life.

Nightmares

Miller, who has served numerous jail terms in recent years for violence, appeared via video link for sentencing from HMP Edinburgh.

Among his previous offences include a 2012 high court conviction for which he received an extended sentence.

Defence counsel Duncan McPhie said: “The victims are his ex-partner and her new partner. Drink was involved.

“I say that not to excuse but to offer by way of explanation.

Dundee court
The case was heard at the High Court in Dundee.

“Mr Miller is remorseful and asked me to tender his apologies to the court and the complainers.

“He regrets everything that happened that night last year.”

Mr McPhie said that Miller actually welcomed the prospect of a lengthy jail term so that he can be fully supported and rehabilitated when he is released.

Judge Lady Drummond told Miller: “The photographs of the injuries you inflicted on the second complainer show many cuts over his body.

“These are of significant length and severity.

“The victim of the second offence has lost feeling in his arm, has nightmares and is suffering psychologically from your violent attack.”

Miller’s extended sentence comprises of four years and eight months in custody combined with three years of community supervision.

