Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Taylor Steven has ‘no fear’ mindset – and so do St Johnstone

The young forward scored a crucial goal for Saints against Motherwell.

By Eric Nicolson
Taylor Steven celebrates with a knee slide after scoring for St Johnstone against Motherwell.
Taylor Steven celebrates after scoring for St Johnstone against Motherwell. Image: SNS.

Fearlessness characterised Taylor Steven’s game-changing cameo for St Johnstone against Motherwell on Saturday.

And the substitute, who scored Saints’ late equaliser before Bozo Mikulic followed him with an even later winner, insisted that the team as a whole will be viewing their Premiership survival battle with the same bold mindset.

“We’re a few points behind but we believe we can get out of it,” said Steven, who was recently recalled from a loan in Northern Ireland. “100%.

“Everyone believes. People wouldn’t be here if they didn’t think we can do it.

“We will fight right until the end of the season, whatever happens, happens. But we will be fighting right until the final kick.

“The last few minutes against Motherwell summed it up – that’s what we need to be about.

“Everyone is close together, everyone is fighting for each other and you saw that at the end on Saturday.”

Successive Perth managers, from Callum Davidson through to Simo Valakari, have been struck by the 20-year-old’s street footballer attitude.

And while he was on loan with Alloa last season, their boss, Andy Graham, described Taylor as “gallus”.

Taylor Steven punches the air after scoring for St Johnstone against Motherwell.
Taylor Steven scored a precious goal for St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

“Personally, I’m really up for it,” said the young forward. “I don’t care who I play against, I don’t have any fear.

“It doesn’t bother me – no matter who it is I’ll come on believing I can give them a hard time.

“I think you need that sort of attitude and that’s the way I approached it against Motherwell.

“When the manager told me to go on, I just wanted to do my bit in helping my team-mates and helping us win the game.”

Cool head

Saturday’s goal was Steven’s first for St Johnstone.

He had the calmness of a veteran when the ball broke to him off Nicky Clark but there was nothing composed about the celebration.

“I didn’t know what to do after it went in, to be honest!” he joked.

“I just ran away a little bit, but I didn’t know what was going through my mind.

“Nicky took a good touch and got knocked over – I think it would have been a definite penalty if I hadn’t scored.

Taylor Steven slots the ball into the Motherwell net.
Taylor Steven slots the ball into the Motherwell net. Image: SNS.

“But the ball broke right into my path, so I had to keep a cool head and thankfully it went in.

“If it hadn’t, it probably would have been brought back but it didn’t have to come to that.

“Even though we were a goal down early on we stuck together and were creating a lot of chances late in the game.

“The game just turned on its head but with VAR you’re never sure and we had to stand about for a bit until the winner was confirmed.”

Change of managers

Steven was with Cliftonville when Craig Levein was sacked a few months ago.

But he backed himself to impress his successor when the chance arose.

“I wasn’t worried when the manager changed,” he said. “I didn’t look at it that way.

“I just thought that whenever I came back, I would have the chance to catch his eye and you never know what can happen.

“I was in touch with Alex Cleland while I was away and since I’ve been back the gaffer has been really good.

“Things have changed here a fair bit. It’s really good.

“I just came back determined to work as hard as I can and then see what the manager decides.

“I’m glad he’s given me a chance but I know I have to take it now.”

St Johnstone manager Simo Valakari before the game against Motherwell.
St Johnstone manager Simo Valakari. Image: SNS.

Steven added: “I was happy to come back and it’s good to be here again, being amongst the boys.

“My loan was good for me. I enjoyed my time, played a lot of games and feel I have improved for it.

“The more games you play the better you get and being away from home makes you more mature.

“You have to grow up a bit faster when you’re away looking after yourself.

“I’m grateful to Jim Magilton for the chance he gave me over there. He’s a good manager, a tough manager and I enjoyed playing under him.

“Cliftonville are a good side, the league is hard – it’s different to here because there’s more battling.

“The league is really close – every game is really competitive.”

Conversation