Murder accused claimed Dundee taxi driver ‘threw him down embankment,’ jury hears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Murder accused claimed Dundee taxi driver ‘threw him down embankment,’ jury hears

Steven Greig is said to have made comments to police after being arrested in connection with assaulting Mark Ward on Dundee's Coupar Angus Road.

By Ciaran Shanks
Steven Greig is accused of murdering taxi driver Mark Ward (pictured). Image: Supplied
Steven Greig is accused of murdering taxi driver Mark Ward (pictured). Image: Supplied

A murder accused allegedly told police that he was thrown down a grass embankment by a taxi driver who refused to give him a cigarette.

Steven Greig is said to have made the comments after being arrested in connection with assaulting Mark Ward on Dundee’s Coupar Angus Road.

Mr Ward was found lying on the road after 1.30pm on April 6 2022 before being rushed to Ninewells Hospital.

The 54-year-old died a year later – on April 5 2023 – after succumbing to the traumatic head injuries he sustained.

Greig, 47, denies murdering Mr Ward and is on trial at the High Court in Dundee.

‘Fighting with a taxi driver’

Jurors heard claims on the second day of the trial that Greig made several comments to PC William Collins, the officer tasked with accompanying him in the back of a police van.

Greig had been arrested in connection with assaulting Mr Ward and was under caution at the time.

Dundee court
The trial is under way at the High Court in Dundee.

According to PC Collins, Greig said: “I asked him for a cigarette and he threw me down the f****** grass.

“Do you know he threw a bottle at me?

“I’m on five bails. That’s me f***** all because he wouldn’t give me a draw of a fag.”

Ring doorbell footage was played to the court of Greig visiting the home of his ex-partner’s mother on South Road earlier in the day.

Tracy Mudie said she wasn’t in a relationship at the time with Greig and had repeatedly told him to go away.

“He seemed like he was under the influence and quite angry,” the 47-year-old told advocate depute Mark Mohammed KC.

“He came to the door and said he had been fighting with a taxi driver over a fag, the taxi driver came after him and he slipped and stamped on his head.

Mr Mohammed asked: “When he was telling you this, what was his demeanour like?”

Ms Mudie replied: “Still angry. He said he had just done it. I didn’t believe him and just told him to eff off and go away.”

She told the court that she then saw blue lights flashing at the roundabout near Adamson Court.

‘Heavy handed’ policing?

Defence solicitor advocate Marco Guarino questioned Ms Mudie about the police’s “heavy-handed” approach towards her in the aftermath of the incident.

He said: “The police were quite firm with you because they still thought you had something to do with this.

“They wanted you to basically given them an alibi and they were somewhat heavy-handed.

“Can I suggest that Steven Greig never mentioned anything about stamping on the gentleman mentioned.

“Is it the case that he didn’t say that and what you were doing was anything you could to get back at him and get yourself out of the police firing line?”

This was denied by Ms Mudie.

Greig denies murdering Mr Ward by struggling and pushing him, causing him to fall down a grassy slope, landing on the road and striking his head before kicking or stamping on his head.

The trial before judge Lady Drummond continues.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Footballer admits Ladies Day assault
Police officers watch as protesters from This Is Rigged sit on top of an oil tanker at the Ineos refinery in Grangemouth, Fife in Scotland. Picture date: Wednesday July 19, 2023. Image: PA
Stirling protester put public in danger with climate change demo at Ineos plant
Fergus Muldoon. Image: Facebook
Extra jail time for Perth prisoner whose violent strop left guard with glass in…
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Fife child abuser jailed after describing sick behaviour as ‘having a laugh’
smashed car windows Milnathort
Thug with 110 convictions jailed for knife attack in Kinross-shire
kinross dog attack
Owner tells court 'beloved pup' was savaged to death by dogs in Kinross
Bill Ireland
Shoplifter accused of killing Fife security guard at Rejects tells trial: 'I did not…
Steven Greig is accused of murdering taxi driver Mark Ward (pictured). Image: Supplied
Doctor went to aid of 'murdered' Dundee taxi driver, court hears
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Prison stomper back behind bars
Police on Morgan Street in January 2024. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Humza Yousaf's brother-in-law accused of extortion and drug dealing after Dundee death