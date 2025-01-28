Inside Fife murderer David Barnes’ trial as TV documentary lays bare heartbreak of victim’s family

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Fife

Inside Fife murderer David Barnes’ trial as TV documentary lays bare heartbreak of victim’s family

The death of Ean Coutts features in BBC series Murder Trial: Body in the Wardrobe.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Ean Coutts' daughters Emma and Louise and killer David Barnes in court. Image: Firecrest Films/BBC
Ean Coutts' daughters Emma and Louise and killer David Barnes in court. Image: Firecrest Films/BBC

A new TV documentary has taken viewers inside the trial of Fife murderer David Barnes – and revealed the heartbreak of his victim’s family.

Murder Trial: Body in the Wardrobe offers behind-the-scenes access to the court room as Barnes stands trial for killing Ean Coutts.

The 60-year-old was murdered in Kinglassie in 2019 and his body dumped in a disused warehouse in Glenrothes, where it was found more than a year later.

The new BBC Scotland documentary shows witnesses giving evidence in Barnes’ trial and hears from Ean’s family.

Sister of Fife ‘body in wardrobe’ murder victim speaks in new TV documentary

In an interview for the documentary, sister Audrey Reid – who reconnected with Ean a year before he was murdered after being estranged from each other – told how she would stare down Barnes every day he was on trial.

She said: “Every time I walked into that court I stared at him and never took my eyes off him.

“Just to say, ‘You’re no winning – I see you,’ and I wanted him to see me and Ean’s daughters were there because Ean had a family – he had people that loved him.”

She also revealed how she feared Barnes could walk free due to a lack of certainty over what caused her brother’s death.

Audrey Reid, sister of Ean Coutts. Image: Firecrest Films/BBC
Audrey and Ean’s daughters sat yards from Barnes during the trial. Image: Firecrest Films/BBC

She said: “I remember looking at the jury and thinking it was really hard to tell what they were thinking.

“I worried that because they didn’t know how he died they might find (Barnes) not guilty.

“I was scared that he was going to walk and just knowing that he could walk up to my door any day.

“I was terrified, just terrified that it wasn’t the verdict that we wanted to get.”

Following the jury’s guilty verdict, she said: “I feel justice was done.”

Urban explorer recalls moment he found Ean Coutts’ body

Ean’s body was found hidden in a wardrobe inside a warehouse at Whitehill Industrial Estate by urban explorer James Fenton in 2020.

Speaking to BBC Scotland about the find, James said: “I just saw white, dull, bony kind of material.

“I kicked one of the boxes off and that’s when I saw the skull, the ribcage and the foot coming up the side of the wall.

“At first I couldn’t get myself round believing what it actually was until I saw mummified skin at the back of the neck and on the back of the foot.”

Urban explorer James Fenton, who discovered Ean’s remains, giving evidence in court. Image: Firecrest Films/BBC

Ean’s daughters, Emma and Louise, also spoke to the BBC for the documentary.

The pair moved to England with their mum when they were young but had hoped they would one day reunite with their dad.

The pair sat in the public gallery during the trial, just yards away from Barnes in the dock.

Emma said: “We wanted to be at the trial because he was still our dad and he died in an undignified way.

Barnes during his trial. Image: Firecrest Films/BBC
The warehouse where the remains were discovered. Image: Firecrest Films/BBC

“In a way, we feel guilty because we were estranged but he was still our dad and there were still a lot of feelings there.

“We hoped to have the chance to get back in contact but that was taken away – that is gut-wrenching.”

The documentary reveals how the exact cause and location of Ean’s death has never been discovered.

As a result, it was up to the prosecution to provide enough circumstantial evidence to prove that Ean was murdered and did not die of natural causes.

Prosecutor Alex Prentice KC told the show this was his biggest challenge.

Alex Prentice KC speaking on the documentary. Image: Firecrest Films/BBC

He said: “The jury will be invited to convict someone of the murder of a man when they don’t know how he died – that’s quite a challenge.

“I have to explain how the surrounding evidence  is such that it would allow an inference that the accused is responsible for his death because they may ask themselves how can they convict someone of murder when they don’t know what he did.”

The Courier previously told how neighbours’ suspicions and airport luggage helped snare Barnes as Ean’s killer.

More from Fife

Forth Place, Burntisland.
Man, 61, dies after being hit by vehicle in Burntisland
Ben Brooks
VIDEO: Fife boy, 8, can identify nearly 200 world flags - and hopes to…
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Fife child abuser jailed after describing sick behaviour as ‘having a laugh’
Bill Ireland
Shoplifter accused of killing Fife security guard at Rejects tells trial: 'I did not…
Thief with an armful of cakes during Buckhaven cafe break-in
Brazen thief steals cakes and cash in third break-in at Buckhaven cafe in 9…
2
Queen Margaret Hospital, Dunfermline, Fife
Fife and Angus hospitals central to first minister's plans to tackle NHS crisis
6
NHS Fife nurse Sandie Peggie. Image: Supplied.
NHS Fife trans row tribunal: Everything we know so far
A peacock at Pittencrieff Park.
VIDEO: Out-of-control dogs spark fears beloved Dunfermline peacocks 'could die'
Care round up Hillcrest Homes Tenancy Support Service, Forfar.
Care round-up: Dundee nursery improves and praise for Angus homeless accommodation
Corrin Elder
Fife teen who left friend with brain scarring in baseball cap row assault gets…

Conversation