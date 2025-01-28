Eljamel review boss had leaked private Tayside patient files for 10 months

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Eljamel review boss had leaked private Tayside patient files for 10 months

Professor Stephen Wigmore was sent confidential files by NHS Tayside last February but did not destroy them until the New Year.

By Justin Bowie
Professor Stephen Wigmore, who is chairing the Eljamel clinical review.
Professor Stephen Wigmore, who is chairing the Eljamel clinical review.

The surgeon heading up the Eljamel clinical review faces questions over why it took him 10 months to realise private patient files had been sent to him in error.

Professor Stephen Wigmore was sent a spreadsheet by NHS Tayside on February 27 last year with names and addresses of Sam Eljamel’s victims.

The files also contained details of patients’ operations at the hands of the disgraced neurosurgeon, who worked in Dundee between 1995 and 2013.

The patient records were handed to Mr Wigmore two days before his appointment to lead the upcoming clinical review was even made public.

On Monday we revealed NHS Tayside had apologised to 132 Eljamel victims who were affected.

The leak was only flagged by a staff member on December 20 last year.

Disgraced Eljamel working in Libya.
Disgraced Eljamel working in home country Libya.

Mr Wigmore destroyed the spreadsheet on January 3, three days after he was notified.

On January 22 he then destroyed a second, anonymised version which had also been sent to him in error.

But patients want to know why Mr Wigmore did not delete the confidential files immediately.

What has the clinical review boss said?

Mr Wigmore told The Courier he did not request the private patient records.

Instead, he wanted details about how many patients had complained about disgraced surgeon Eljamel and how many operations he carried out.

He said: “The data that was sent to me was neither requested nor required.

“I had asked for high level data on the numbers of patients treated by Eljamel, numbers who had lodged a complaint with NHS Tayside and so forth.

“I believe the data were sent to me in good faith by someone trying to assist the purposes of the independent clinical review.

“The data has not been seen or shared with anyone else and was deleted.”

Mr Wigmore said he has also sent any relevant details concerning the breach to the Information Commissioner.

How are Eljamel’s victims reacting?

Campaigners harmed by disgraced Eljamel are furious at the latest leak.

Jules Rose, from Kinross, said this is the third time health board bosses mistakenly shared her personal data.

She wants to know why Mr Wigmore held onto the documents for so long before finally getting rid of them.

Eljamel victim Jules Rose
Eljamel campaigner Jules Rose. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

She told The Courier: “It is alarming that data was held onto for so long and not deleted.

“Patients are perplexed as to why this was the case.”

What has NHS Tayside said?

Margaret Dunning, NHS Tayside’s board secretary, apologised in a letter seen by The Courier.

“NHS Tayside sincerely apologises to you for this breach and would like to assure you that we take the security of your personal data very seriously,” she wrote.

The health board recently instigated an internal review following a similar blunder which impacted more than 100 patients.

The Courier recently catalogued a litany of data breaches NHS Tayside has had to apologise for in the past two years.

Conversation