NHS Tayside sorry for ANOTHER Eljamel data breach as more than 100 patient records leaked

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Politics

NHS Tayside sorry for ANOTHER Eljamel data breach as more than 100 patient records leaked

Blundering health board bosses have apologised to 132 victims of the disgraced neurosurgeon after yet another error.

By Justin Bowie
Disgraced ex-NHS Tayside surgeon Sam Eljamel.
Disgraced ex-NHS Tayside surgeon Sam Eljamel.

NHS Tayside has been forced to say sorry for yet another data breach after leaking the personal details of 132 patients harmed by disgraced surgeon Sam Eljamel.

Furious victims of the shamed doctor have slammed the health board after they were sent letters apologising for the blunder.

Tayside bosses admitted a spreadsheet was mistakenly sent to Professor Stephen Wigmore, the chair of an independent review into Eljamel’s cases.

The online document contained patients’ names, addresses, and details about their operations with Eljamel.

A second anonymised version of the spreadsheet was also accidentally sent to Mr Wigmore.

The breach was flagged on December 20 last month by a staff member working for NHS Tayside’s designated team set up to liaise with Eljamel’s victims.

The spreadsheet was originally shared with Mr Wigmore almost nine months earlier on February 27, two days before his appointment was formally announced.

Health board chiefs launched a probe after concerns were raised and confirmed the error.

NHS Tayside apologised to patients. Image: DC Thomson.

Both versions of the spreadsheet that were sent in error have now been deleted by the independent review chair.

Margaret Dunning, NHS Tayside’s board secretary, penned the letter saying sorry to those affected.

In a letter seen by The Courier, she wrote: “NHS Tayside sincerely apologises to you for this breach and would like to assure you that we take the security of your personal data very seriously.”

NHS Tayside confirmed that 132 letters were sent out in total.

Ms Dunning said the Information Commissioner’s Office has been made aware of the incident.

The health board has also instigated an internal review following a similar blunder affecting more than 100 people.

But angry patients – who have had their data leaked before – say that is not good enough.

Eljamel campaigner Jules Rose. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Kinross mum Jules Rose told The Courier this is the third time the health board has apologised to her for mismanaging her personal information.

“This is all very amateurish,” she said. “My grave concern is that this is repeatedly happening.”

She added: “An apology does not cut the mustard. This continues to contribute to patients’ trauma, anxiety and anguish.

“What are they doing to ensure this does not happen again?”

Eljamel patient Alan Ogilvie.

Alan Ogilvie, another patient, was assured his own details had not been leaked when Eljamel victims were affected by a previous breach.

But he was among those who received a letter this time.

“I don’t know what they’re doing,” he said. “I’m getting sick of it.”

He added: “They need to get put into special measures for data control, because currently they’re s**te.”

A spokesperson for NHS Tayside said: “We have written directly to those affected to inform them of this error and to sincerely apologise.

“We have explained to the patients involved how this happened and the steps we have taken.”

The Eljamel clinical review was contacted for comment.

Last month we catalogued a litany of data errors by NHS Tayside over the past two years:

 

More from Politics

Queen Margaret Hospital, Dunfermline, Fife
Fife and Angus hospitals central to first minister's plans to tackle NHS crisis
2
NHS Fife nurse Sandie Peggie. Image: Supplied.
NHS Fife trans row tribunal: Everything we know so far
Perthshire author James Jauncey at home in Birnam with his book about ancestor Don Roberto. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Who was Stirlingshire ‘toff’ Don Roberto - and how did he co-found Scottish Labour…
2
Dundee University Iain Gillespie
How Dundee University crisis prompted major executive shake-up
6
NHS Fife services will go under the spotlight at the annual review
NHS Fife bosses explain figures revealing patient stuck in hospital for seven years
Davy Cornock and wife Margaret at home in Ferryden, Montrose. Davy has been continuing to push for an investigation into the unexplained death of his son, David, who died aged 37 in Thailand in 2019. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Montrose dad's anguish as hundreds of Scots families denied answers over deaths abroad
John Swinney
COURIER OPINION: John Swinney's immigration plan could help Dundee University – but it cannot…
6
NHS Fife nurse Sandie Peggie. Image: Supplied.
NHS Fife nurse allowed to call trans doctor a man during employment tribunal
Dundee University
Dundee University students demand free breakfasts and food pantry are reinstated
66
The SNP's Brian Hambly (left) and newly elected Bob Buchanan (right) both represent Bannockburn and the Eastern villages. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
SNP's Bob Buchanan wins Bannockburn by-election

Conversation